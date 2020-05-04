Learn about the role of environment in disease transmission and how to implement standard and transmission-based precautions to prevent the spread of antibiotic resistant bacteria and other infections in your facility.
Infection Prevention in Nursing HomesThe University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
About this Course
Offered by
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria
The goal of this module is to describe and discuss antibiotic resistant bacteria and how to stop these bad bugs from spreading.
Isolation Precautions
The goal of this module is to review the types of isolation and when to use them.
Safe Injection Practices
The goal of this module is to identify how to protect residents and staff using safe injection practices and safe diabetes care.
Environmental Disinfection
The goal of this module is to identify and describe the process of environmental cleaning-disinfection.
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM INFECTION PREVENTION IN NURSING HOMES
The course is very awesome. It was very precise and i learnt a lot which i am going to apply the knowledge i had in my nursing practice. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to take this course.
One of the best courses available of coursera. i'm very thankful of University of North Carolina for such a great and amazing effort to teach student by different method.
Amazing course. So engaging and different from any other course I've taken! Only question remains- what was Dimitri's motive!!!!!
This is a very interesting course with interesting techniques of teaching. I like those role playing since it can catch my attention better :)
