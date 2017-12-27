About this Course

Intermediate Level
Approx. 12 hours to complete
English
University of Nebraska

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Infection Control Basics and Personal Protection Equipment

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 38 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Disease Containment: Historical and Modern Era Examples

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 51 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

High Level Biocontainment in Hospitals: The Location and Team

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 51 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Biocontainment: Patient Intake and Other Considerations

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 3 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

