The goal of this 4-week course is to equip learners to safely care for a patient infected with a pathogen requiring high-level biocontainment. This can be accomplished in any healthcare facility given the correct approach and protocols.
High Level Biocontainment for Healthcare FacilitiesUniversity of Nebraska
University of Nebraska
Infection Control Basics and Personal Protection Equipment
Disease Containment: Historical and Modern Era Examples
High Level Biocontainment in Hospitals: The Location and Team
Biocontainment: Patient Intake and Other Considerations
Reviews
Very interesting, practical, and thorough. Would like a brief overview of what care was actually provided and how long care providers stayed in the room at any one time.
Excellent course with a very practical perspective, and faculty who speak from experience.
Very enjoyable course - the examples were pertinent and instructive especially given the Ebola experience - this organization set the standard!
very useful for the basic knowledge of PPE donning and doffing and how to work in the high contaminated unit.
