UD
May 26, 2017
Great course, with so many consideration I hadn't even thought of. It is clearly evident why the University of Nebraska is one of our premier sites for Ebola care. Highly recommended!
RC
Nov 26, 2020
A fantastic informative and educational course that I would recommend to anyone interested in public health. The videos were excellent and the lecturers were brilliant.
By Mohammed Y•
Mar 7, 2019
Amazing course. It gives confidence to handle if any outbreak happens
By Winston A W•
Jun 10, 2020
Excellent, thank you.
By Jason H•
Apr 9, 2020
very informative.
By Niki Z•
Nov 17, 2020
Thank you very much for the opportunity you to attend free this course! I was impressed by the the very high level of provided, robust scientific resources and material. I took vulnerable key messages from my confort of my house, in Greece, far away..... from Nebraska. The lessons learned would be useful not only for my job as a simple nurse, but also for my family, as a mother of three small children. I realised better how important is the the application of simple prevention tools that have in our hands, every person enganged in healthcare setting and in the community.I realized that prevention and inter facility colaboration are the keys in order to mitigate the risks for everyone's health, with the minimune cost and maximium effectiveness.Thank you very much.Congradulations for your course.Kind regards.
By Michael C•
Dec 9, 2020
Outstanding course. Learned much that can be applied in addressing COVID 19 in addition to high level pathogens. Much of which can be implemented at low cost in multiple provider types. Doffing and Donning of high containment PPE videos were very informative. Adopted some of the concepts to current CDC guidance for SNF in terms of PPE use and procedures particularly sequences and use of multiple gloves in doffing procedure along with a doffing partner. Donning and Doffing PPE, preventing aerosolization of viruses in toilets etc. referred several providers to this series as an educational resource. Thanks UNMC for making this one free.
By Aedrian A•
Jan 21, 2021
This course is a technical overview in minimizing the risks for healthcare staff (and other patients) while taking care of patients infected with highly-contagious pathogens of outbreak/epidemic/pandemic potential. While the course material was prepared before the COVID-19 pandemic, the principles and best practices certainly apply to this current global health problem. While geared primarily towards healthcare personnel, lay people may still learn a thing or two from this course in doing their part and appreciating the efforts and sacrifices of healthcare staff during such scenarios.
By mr•
Jun 15, 2020
This course was clear. It did a very good job of showing many important details of how to set up a biocontainment unit. For example helpful to talk about what can go in the sewer and what cannot. How to think about waste management. Proper use of PPE. A good survey with nice short videos that allow you to think about on item at a time.
By Laura C G•
Dec 7, 2019
I completed this course in conjunction with the free CME courses through the NETEC (National Ebola Training and Education Center). Completing both courses greatly enhanced my understanding and ability to train and prepare my team and facility to manage patients under investigation or confirmed infection with high concern pathogens.
By Ugly D•
May 27, 2017
Great course, with so many consideration I hadn't even thought of. It is clearly evident why the University of Nebraska is one of our premier sites for Ebola care. Highly recommended!
By Redvers F C•
Nov 27, 2020
A fantastic informative and educational course that I would recommend to anyone interested in public health. The videos were excellent and the lecturers were brilliant.
By Shannon p•
May 28, 2020
Very enjoyable course - the examples were pertinent and instructive especially given the Ebola experience - this organization set the standard!
By Insha F•
Aug 29, 2020
very useful for the basic knowledge of PPE donning and doffing and how to work in the high contaminated unit.
By Mohammad M O R•
Nov 10, 2020
High Level Biocontainment for Healthcare Facilities is very informatic and wonderful course
By AISHA H Y A•
Jul 16, 2020
Informative. Easy language. Interesting. Thanks for evey one participated in the lectures.
By Jacinta P•
Sep 5, 2021
Excellent course, really enjoyed it and very helpful in the current pandemic situation.
By Fesha I•
Dec 12, 2020
I found this very educational experience. Glad I found this course.
By Lam N H•
Dec 1, 2020
Very informative in the spread of nCoV.
By Marta R R•
Nov 11, 2020
I learnt a lot with this course!
By Ms. A M F•
Nov 27, 2020
Good and fascinating course
By DHRUV N J•
Nov 16, 2020
Gain a lot from this.
By JULIO C T•
Dec 30, 2020
Very interesant
By josue d s c•
Oct 17, 2018
excellent.
By ZABU K•
Oct 26, 2020
I really enjoyed studying the module as it allows me to read quite some important articles curated by the lecturers of this module. I would appreciate more if the quiz sessions would have more questions in the future as I find it not very challenging. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to understand how UNMC was a prominent facility in handling the ebola outbreak in the states.
By Augustine M•
Jun 13, 2017
This course increased my understanding and awareness on the level of team work and professionalism required for the containment of highly infectious diseases during an outbreak. I highly appreciate the Nebraska team for their costly sacrifice in containing the Ebola disease and for sharing their experiences.
By Sean W•
Jan 4, 2021
Over all a great intro or refresher. Could do with a more coverage of Infrastructure planning. Any ASHRAE or NIOSH experienced engineering input would help give context to the built environment that Healthcare facilities are provided with. The expectation of the Clinicians is often missed until too late.