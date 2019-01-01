Dr. Medcalf is an Assistant Professor in the College of Public health and the Director for the Center for Biosecurity, Biopreparedness and Emerging Infectious Diseases, which houses the Center for Preparedness Education, a state and regional training center for emergency preparedness, response and recovery. Dr. Medcalf is also the program director for the Master of Science program in Emergency Preparedness at UNMC’s College of Public Health, the first academic graduate program in the region, with a focus on the public health and medical response to a disaster. Dr. Medcalf’s research interests are in Hospital Preparedness, Community Medical Surge, Long Term Care Preparedness, Social Media Use in Disasters and Smallpox Vaccination of Laboratory Workers at National Variola Testing Sites