  • You will gain an understanding of the role of digitalisation and cybersecurity in the healthcare context

  • You will learn about the opportunities and threats that the healthcare sector faces due to digitalisation and the proliferation of (medical) data

  • You will learn about different ways to improve and maintain cybersecurity, highlighting the interaction between technology and human behaviour

  • You will discover how a positive cybersecurity culture is an important influence on an organisation's level of cybersecurity

  • Cybersecurity
  • Cybersecurity in hospitals
  • Information Security (INFOSEC)
  • Cybersecurity in care centres
Week 1

Cybersecurity in healthcare: technology, data, and human behaviour

Week 2

Social aspects of cybersecurity: social engineering and social media

Week 3

Data breaches, hackers, and malware in healthcare

5 videos (Total 23 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Cyber hygiene: practices to improve cybersecurity

