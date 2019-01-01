Tessa Oomen is a PhD candidate at the Department of Media & Communication of the Erasmus School of History, Culture and Communication. She is part of the project team for SecureHospitals.eu (EU H2020 Funded), which aims to raise awareness on cybersecurity in hospitals across Europe and to boost training initiatives driven on this topic. Her PhD research focuses on cybersecurity and communication practices in healthcare organisations. She also assists in the development of new research proposals and grants.