MJ
Nov 16, 2020
SS
Sep 4, 2021
Thank you for the course. This course have taught me about cybersecurity and its importance in health sector and how health sector can avoid the cybersecurity problem
By Ahmet K•
Aug 31, 2020
Course is really informational
By Steve K•
Dec 21, 2020
I'm probably not a part of the target audience for this course, so it may be wise to apply some sort of discount to my comments. The course is geared towards medical practitioners, care givers, and other "end users" of technology in healthcare. In the main, it probably will meet the needs of that group well enough.
My own perspective is as a security engineer working in the healthcare industry in the US. I came to the course hoping to find a European perspective on the subject, but most of what I saw here could have been copied from a similar course offered by a US university. Now, to a certain extent that's probably a good thing. In a lot of ways, establishing a security culture is a very similar process whether it takes place in Europe or in America (a hemisphere, not a country). Perhaps my expectations were unrealistic, but at the end of the day, the experience just wasn't different enough to for me to justify spending the time to complete the course.
I have several other quibbles. Design of the review questions was inconsistent. In some case multiple responses were expected, but this expectation was not communicated. In other cases, it was. This was a little frustrating, but may represent a cultural difference in how multiple choice answers are addressed in the US and in Europe. The experience didn't prevent learning, but it did inspire a little muttering under the breath.
There are some questions that obviously were written by someone who doesn't work in cybersecurity full time. Several of the "correct" answers to these questions were just plain wrong. For example, teaching users to rely on the padlock in the browser address bar has been deprecated (https://www.infosecurity-magazine.com/news/fbi-dont-trust-https-or-padlock-on-1/), at least on this side of the Atlantic. One need only look as far as the Solar Winds compromise (currently in the news as this is written) to see that there is some degree of risk associated with trusting one's security to a third party (even a third party that historically has been deemed trustworthy).
By Roberto B T•
Sep 2, 2021
More than extraordinary the format of this course and the clarity of the explanations. In addition to the way of evaluating that "forces" you to study and consequently improve learning. Excellent!
By Takoyangba l•
Mar 30, 2021
It is a very helpful plus an eye opening course for those who are planning to worker in a health organization .
By Isaac K K•
Jun 1, 2021
Good fundamental Knowledge in implementing cybersecurity in the healthcare facilities
By Flt L G R•
Jul 22, 2020
THANKS...
By A. G•
Jun 20, 2021
Very good course if you are looking to gain a basic understanding in cybersecurity and some 'quick win' interventions to strengthen your organisation's cybersecurity.
The tests felt very easy and didn't seem to ask practical questions. Rather, it was more of a memory exercise. I think it would be better if there were more practical tasks as opposed to easy test questions.
By SHAMIKA M•
Nov 20, 2020
I gathered a wealth of knowledge from this course. It was very practical and very engaging. I took my time doing it therefore it took me longer than 5 weeks. I probably spent more than 2 months to complete this course nevertheless the longer you take to consume the material the more you learn. I am very grateful for the opportunities presented here.
By MUNYANEZA J•
Nov 17, 2020
y important for staff work in healthcare services and the management of the health institutions
By Benilde M G•
Mar 17, 2022
Perfect to begginers.
By Pragyat K•
Aug 13, 2020
Great
By Aldo N G C•
Aug 27, 2020
One of the questions in Module 4 about vulnerabilities, although the right answer was provided, was deemed wrong.
By Gaston R•
Oct 18, 2020
The course is very simple and contains no real concrete information to help. The speakers are merely reading a text in a super monotone way, which makes it impossible to concentrate.
Waste of time
By KIMLOAN S•
May 26, 2021
The course would be very basic for IT people. It is good for nurse manager, personel mgmt, direct care mgmt people. It is slightly more basic information. All of these info are easily accessible online. But it does raise awareness on latter portion. There was a few peer review writing project that I feel a not necessarily. I got the course in 16 hrs total (2days). I didn't watch the video but I read the script as it is easier for me to retain the material than listening. The material is more about european than the USA. If they can update some info by adding paralell USA organization so make it more dynamic.
By Mahbub U A•
Jan 12, 2021
Tank you so much. This is very nice course. Despite my 20 years of experience, I learned a lot from this course. I would recommend everyone those who are involved in healthcare and cybersecurity field a must enrolled themselves for this course. I Really learned many tools and terms related in healthcare cyber security. Thank you to all members / instructors for designing this course.
By Stephen N•
Jul 5, 2021
This course helped me a lot to learn more about the issues faced at health care and feel the sensitivity of data of health care and it has provided many new resources which will surely be very helpful to improve the cybersecurity posture and also be ready to an extent to handle healthcare data. Thank you very much for the wonderful course.
By JVH•
Aug 11, 2021
Me ha gustado mucho el curso. Abarca muchos aspectos sobre la ciberseguridad en el ámbito personal y en el ámbito de los centros sanitarios. Enhorabuena!!!
By lizz m•
Jul 14, 2021
The Course has been well delivered with very good resources/materials for reference!
Highly recommended
By Agnaldo H d R•
Mar 5, 2021
The course is excellent. I thank the whole team for the opportunity. I wish success and God bless! ♥
By Thelumusa Z•
Jan 24, 2022
Very informative course, the knowledge i gained doesn't come without hard work and dertemination.
By Alexis P•
Nov 20, 2020
Excellent program. Lots of information. I have gained new knowledge. Thanks very m
By Motasem H•
Jun 25, 2021
Very good course for those who are new to Cyber security in the healthcare field.
By OGUNLEYE A S•
Dec 15, 2020
A great intro course into Cybersecurity in Healthcare sector
By Derick O K•
Mar 26, 2021
it covered all the most important topics
By Jonas J H•
Apr 19, 2022
appreciate all the information