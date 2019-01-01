Jason Pridmore is an Associate Professor in the Department of Media and Communication at Erasmus University Rotterdam. His research interests are focused primarily on practices of digital identification, the use of new/social media and consumer data as surveillance practices, and digital (cyber) security issues. He has written extensively on marketing practices and information exchange and participates in research focused on privacy, data ethics, mobile devices, policing practices, citizenship, branding and quantified self movements. Jason currently participates in an advisory capacity for a range of European Union Research projects and Dutch funded projects on new technologies, privacy, and security issues. He is co-editor of Digitising Identities: Doing Identity in a Networked World published by Routledge press.