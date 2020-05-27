SA
May 7, 2022
The course is very awesome. It was very precise and i learnt a lot which i am going to apply the knowledge i had in my nursing practice. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to take this course.
SY
Apr 24, 2020
Very informative course. I've already gained knowledge about infection, to prevent and control infection.\n\nSo, I would like to pay my thankfulness to all the staffs participated in this course.
By OMAR S•
May 27, 2020
IT WAS INTERESTING TO GET MY SKILL , QUALIFICATION, AND TRAINING WITH COURSERA,I AM VERY HAPPY AND RECOMMENDED ANYONE WHO wants TO JOIN WITH COURSERA, THIS COURSE HAS HIGH MOTIVATION
By Triana K L•
Apr 1, 2020
This course is amazing! I don't have any medical background but I can understand the content. This course also include short movie that make me understand about some practical methods and have more understanding about cases that can be happened in nursing home.
By Praty K•
Mar 26, 2019
It was wonderful way of learning, the dramatic sessions were awesome
By Mozan A•
Jan 17, 2019
when i enrolled in this course i think that i will just know some information about infection prevention but within the time i noted that all the poient mention in the course are realy happen in hospital and we did not take care of it
This course are every usefull ,interested and nice thank you alot for this great effort
By Abby J•
Jan 25, 2016
Definitely the most creative online course I have ever taken. You guys at Chapel Hill rock! Hope to complete more courses with you in the future...a course on managing pandemics, maybe? Thank you guys so much.
By Alessandra B d M•
Feb 17, 2019
This course helped me to get a job at a nursing home as infection prevention nurse. Thank you so much!
By Nonhlanhla K•
Nov 2, 2019
Am extremely happy that i chose this course because am interested in nursing and taking a good care of our alders making sure that i prevent them from infections...am looking forward on learning more and get more of certificates and get more skills.
By Crista v G•
Jan 21, 2017
Very good introduction for isolation precautions and cleaning strategies in Nursing Homes. Every healthcare worker should follow this course! Also for me it is very nice to see the difference between the American and Dutch strategies.
By shwe y•
Apr 25, 2020
Very informative course. I've already gained knowledge about infection, to prevent and control infection.
So, I would like to pay my thankfulness to all the staffs participated in this course.
By Sachin K•
Aug 3, 2020
This is a very good course, it has explained about infection and its prevention very well, one should make an improvement in this course that study material should also be provided as PDF.
By Md S H•
May 22, 2020
One of the best courses available of coursera.
i'm very thankful of University of North Carolina for such a great and amazing effort to teach student by different method.
By LaShanda E•
Apr 17, 2020
Thank you for the helpful information I can now use on my job as a Nursing Assistant.
By Teresa G•
Sep 13, 2016
A great course with tons of information. I love how they make their video's, you can't help but want to learn.
By Johnny C•
Nov 11, 2016
Good Coverage and good emphasis on important and valuable items. Innovative videos and learning modules.
By George G S•
Jun 9, 2016
Great information, innovative format, humorous presentation, CE credits. This is a GREAT course.
By Oki K•
Jun 20, 2020
T
h
i
s
c
o
u
r
s
e
i
s
s
o
m
u
c
h
f
u
n
,
I
r
e
a
l
l
y
e
n
j
o
y
i
t
By Ricardo A B•
Sep 8, 2017
Phenomenal content and practical applications, nursing homes all around the country should offer your material. Thank you for such an informative and inspiring course!
By Mariana M C•
Apr 18, 2017
Great course! Very well planned and delivered. I really appreciated the effort University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill had put into it. Thank you!
By ORJI J I•
Apr 26, 2020
I REALLY ENJOYED THE COURSE.THANK YOU FOR YOUR GREAT EFFORTS AND TIME.MAY GOD BLESS YOU ALL. THE VIDEOS WERE VERY INTERESTING.
By Lisa B•
Feb 25, 2020
The "Gowns and Gloves" soap opera and the game show really help to keep the course entertaining as well as being educational.
By Tali S•
Nov 7, 2019
The information is well written and the video do help remember the material but it's a little bit too telenovela for me.
By Yanna L•
Aug 11, 2017
I enjoy this course so much , and I have learned a lot from the modules. Highly recommend!
By Ahmawan J•
Apr 28, 2019
I am taking this while concurrently taking a CNA course, and I appreciate how the course reiterates and expands upon infection prevention, and provides methods to help me reduce the likelihood of HAI's. Plus, the TV drama presentations of the content was very entertaining, and a refreshing way to present otherwise very droll information. (As this is my second infection control type course, I KNOW how mind-numbingly boring this info can be). It made me love the course, and provided much entertainment for my family.
By Osose E O•
Apr 8, 2020
This course is the best course I’ve taken in Coursera so far. I like the way the author uses sop operas to explain key concepts thereby making it both entertaining and educating. Thank you everyone that contributed to this course.
By Carl S•
Jun 27, 2018
Fue excelente! Aprendí muchas cosas nuevas que me servirán en la práctica. Gracias