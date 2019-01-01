Profile

Evelyn Cook

Associate Director

    Bio

    Evelyn Cook is the Associate Director of the North Carolina Statewide Program for Infection Control and Epidemiology. Evelyn most recently worked a Nurse Clinician and Nurse Liaison with the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network (DICON). Evelyn is not new to SPICE as she has served for a number of years as a faculty member for SPICE courses, and as an infection control consultant with the organization. Evelyn brings infection control expertise that she has gained from her work in a variety of healthcare settings, both as a provider of care and as a consultant. In addition to work in acute care and outpatient settings, she has assisted long-term care facilities in writing and developing infection prevention risk assessments, infection prevention plans and policies specific to the long-term care setting. Evelyn is a Registered Nurse and has National Board Certification in Infection Control. She is active in several professional organizations including North Carolina Association for Professionals in Infection Control (President 2005-06), National Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. She was named Practitioner of the Year in 2002 by the North Carolina Association of Professionals in Infection Control.

    Courses

    Infection Prevention in Nursing Homes

