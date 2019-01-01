Evelyn Cook is the Associate Director of the North Carolina Statewide Program for Infection Control and Epidemiology. Evelyn most recently worked a Nurse Clinician and Nurse Liaison with the Duke Infection Control Outreach Network (DICON). Evelyn is not new to SPICE as she has served for a number of years as a faculty member for SPICE courses, and as an infection control consultant with the organization. Evelyn brings infection control expertise that she has gained from her work in a variety of healthcare settings, both as a provider of care and as a consultant. In addition to work in acute care and outpatient settings, she has assisted long-term care facilities in writing and developing infection prevention risk assessments, infection prevention plans and policies specific to the long-term care setting. Evelyn is a Registered Nurse and has National Board Certification in Infection Control. She is active in several professional organizations including North Carolina Association for Professionals in Infection Control (President 2005-06), National Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. She was named Practitioner of the Year in 2002 by the North Carolina Association of Professionals in Infection Control.