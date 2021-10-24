Introduction to Mental Health (Part 1)4m
Introduction to Mental Health (Part 2)2m
SSLD and Mental Health (Part 1)2m
SSLD and Mental Health (Part 2)2m
Replacing Problem Behaviours3m
Replacing Problem Behaviours Example 15m
Replacing Problem Behaviours Example 2 (Part 1)1m
Replacing Problem Behaviours Example 2 (Part 2)1m
Replacing Problem Behaviours Example 2 (Part 3)2m
Implications of Mental Health on the Person’s Lifeworld2m
Guest Contributor Linus and Julia: Home Safety3m
Guest Contributor Linus and Julia: Responsive Behaviours2m
Guest Contributor Linus and Julia: Understanding Patterns of Behaviours3m
Guest Contributor Linus and Julia: Understanding Behavioural Expression of Needs3m
Guest Contributor Linus and Julia: Importance of Validation2m
Guest Contributor Linus and Julia: Validation and Orientation2m
Guest Contributor Linus and Julia: Responsive Behaviours and Physical Environment2m
Guest Contributor Linus and Julia: Engagement and Quality of Life4m
Guest Contributor Marilyn White Campbell: Self-Introduction50s
Guest Contributor Marilyn White Campbell: Substance Abuse in Older Adults4m
Guest Contributor Marilyn White Campbell: Substance Use Disorder Diagnosis and Treatment5m
Guest Contributor Marilyn White Campbell: Physical Effects of Alcoholism3m
Guest Contributor Marilyn White Campbell: Alcohol-Related Brain Disorders3m
Guest Contributor Marilyn White Campbell: The Kindling Effect of Alcohol Withdrawal1m
Guest Contributor Marilyn White Campbell: Case Story of Older Adult in Alcohol Withdrawal6m
Guest Contributor Marilyn White Campbell: Screening Tools for Substance Abuse Disorders in Older Adults5m
Guest Contributor Marilyn White Campbell: Nicotine Dependency in Older Adults4m
Guest Contributor Marilyn White Campbell: Opioid Dependency in Older Adults5m
Guest Contributor Marilyn White Campbell: Capacity of Older Adults with Substance Abuse Disorder and Dementia6m
Guest Contributor Marilyn White Campbell: Key Message2m
Guest Contributor Marilyn White Campbell: Case Story of Older Adult with Dementia and Opioid Addiction3m
Guest Contributor Sylvia Davidson: The Importance of Hope2m
Guest Contributor Sylvia Davidson: Starting the Conversation Early2m
Guest Contributor Sylvia Davidson: Starting the Conversation Early Cont'd3m
Guest Contributor Sylvia Davidson: Risk Versus Engagement5m
Guest Contributor Sylvia Davidson: Agreement and Consent7m
Guest Contributor Sylvia Davidson: Consent and Intimacy8m
Guest Contributor Sylvia Davidson: Final Message5m
Guest Contributor Prof. David Burnes: Elder Abuse Introduction3m
Guest Contributor Prof. David Burnes: Individual Older Adults & Trusted Others4m
Guest Contributor Prof. David Burnes: Relationships & The Family System3m
Guest Contributor Prof. David Burnes: Home, Social, and Socio-Cultural Environments4m
Guest Contributor Prof. David Burnes: Effective Community Programs and Interventions4m
Guest Contributor Prof. David Burnes: Current Research on Elder Abuse2m
Guest Contributor Laura Tamblyn Watts: Introduction50s
Guest Contributor Laura Tamblyn Watts: Learning Goals42s
Guest Contributor Laura Tamblyn Watts: Capacity in Dementia4m
Guest Contributor Laura Tamblyn Watts: Mental Capacity Test4m
Guest Contributor Laura Tamblyn Watts: What is a Power of Attorney?4m
Guest Contributor Laura Tamblyn Watts: Types of Power of Attorney5m
Guest Contributor Laura Tamblyn Watts: Substitute Decision Maker6m
Guest Contributor Laura Tamblyn Watts: Substitute Decision Maker Cont'd4m
Guest Contributor Laura Tamblyn Watts: Choosing a Substitute Decision Maker5m
Guest Contributor Laura Tamblyn Watts: Choosing a Substitute Decision Maker Cont'd4m
Guest Contributor Laura Tamblyn Watts: Revoking a POA3m
Guest Contributor Laura Tamblyn Watts: Undue Influence from a POA4m
Guest Contributor Laura Tamblyn Watts: Values, Wishes and Beliefs5m
Guest Contributor Laura Tamblyn Watts: Common Myths about Decision-Making3m
Guest Contributor Laura Tamblyn Watts: Supported Decision-Making4m
Guest Contributor Laura Tamblyn Watts: Resources for Learning More about Capacity, Consent and Advance Planning2m
Guest Contributor Laura Tamblyn Watts: Risk and Decision-Making4m
Guest Contributor Laura Tamblyn Watts: Risk and Decision-Making Cont’d4m