About this Course

15,216 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 29 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Toronto

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Overview and Course Introduction

5 hours to complete
51 videos (Total 154 min), 8 readings, 11 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Functional Recovery and Enhancement

4 hours to complete
44 videos (Total 134 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Applications in Daily Life

4 hours to complete
27 videos (Total 95 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Mental Health, Psychosocial and Behavioural Challenges

7 hours to complete
63 videos (Total 240 min), 5 readings, 7 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS FOR DEMENTIA CARE: THE SSLD APPROACH

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder