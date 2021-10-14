MN
Feb 27, 2022
Very informative, it has improved my knowledge in dementia care and I believe I will be a better care giver in the futurre. Thanks to the organizers.
AA
Oct 24, 2021
Actually, i will definitely recommends this course to friends in long care setting. Bravo!!
By Laurie G•
Oct 14, 2021
I took this course to improve my performance as a caregiver to a family member with Huntington's Disease. The content opened my eyes to a system of caregiving based on compassion and holistic service for both the recipient and the caregiver. I feel like my objectives were met and surpassed.
By Armstrong•
Oct 24, 2021
By Martha N•
Feb 28, 2022
By Daniella U•
May 28, 2022
Enjoyed this course so much. Wasn't easy but so worth it. Enjoyed working at my own pace. Would definitely recommend to anyone.
By Dan S•
Sep 16, 2021
Became too much of a politicized Infomercial. A few great moments of value but perhaps too few to regard this as a high quality course. Sorry...just the way I feel.