Ka Tat Tsang teaches masters courses in direct social work practice, covering individual counseling and group work skills. Sexuality and sexual diversity is another of his favorite courses. He teaches an epistemology and research methods course at the Ph.D level. Outside of academic teaching, he has done extensive teaching, training and consulting for universities, non-government organizations and major corporations in Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, USA, and Vietnam. His educational background includes social work and clinical psychology, and has been practicing psychotherapy and counseling since the 1970s. He has been designing and conducting dating and interpersonal relationship workshops for over three decades. His scholarly interests include sexuality and intimacy, interpersonal and social relationships, mental health, cross-cultural work and social science theory.