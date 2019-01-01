Profile

A. Ka Tat Tsang

Founder of the SSLD System; Professor and Factor-Inwentash Chair in Social Work in the Global Community

Bio

Ka Tat Tsang teaches masters courses in direct social work practice, covering individual counseling and group work skills. Sexuality and sexual diversity is another of his favorite courses. He teaches an epistemology and research methods course at the Ph.D level. Outside of academic teaching, he has done extensive teaching, training and consulting for universities, non-government organizations and major corporations in Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, Tanzania, Thailand, Turkey, USA, and Vietnam. His educational background includes social work and clinical psychology, and has been practicing psychotherapy and counseling since the 1970s. He has been designing and conducting dating and interpersonal relationship workshops for over three decades. His scholarly interests include sexuality and intimacy, interpersonal and social relationships, mental health, cross-cultural work and social science theory.

Courses

Knowledge and Skills for Dementia Care: the SSLD Approach

The Arts and Science of Relationships: Understanding Human Needs

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder