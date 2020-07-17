About this Course

Beginner Level
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Psychology
  • Assertiveness
  • Communication
  • Building Relationships
Beginner Level
Approx. 32 hours to complete
English

University of Toronto

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Module 1 - Relationships in Our Lives

5 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 45 min), 7 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Module 2 - Getting Started

4 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 64 min), 5 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Module 3 - Communication

7 hours to complete
27 videos (Total 111 min), 3 readings, 10 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Module 4 - Building Relationships that Work for You

4 hours to complete
26 videos (Total 93 min), 4 readings, 8 quizzes

