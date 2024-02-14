Starweaver
Relationship Management and Business Development
Relationship Management and Business Development

Taught in English

Course

Hector Sandoval

Instructor: Hector Sandoval

Intermediate level

6 hours to complete
3 weeks at 2 hours a week
What you'll learn

  • Implement effective strategies to identify and cultivate relationships with clients, stakeholders, and business partners.

  • Apply techniques for segmenting target markets and utilizing proactive networking approaches to identify potential relationship opportunities.

  • Build rapport and engage in effective communication within a business context, emphasizing trust, credibility, and strong connections.

  • Leverage relationships to create business opportunities through a client-centric approach, and upselling, and nurturing long-term partnerships.

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

5 quizzes, 1 assignment

There is 1 module in this course

This course focuses on building and managing relationships to drive business development. Students will learn strategies to identify and cultivate relationships with clients, stakeholders, and business partners. The course covers topics such as networking, rapport building, and effective communication in a business context. Students will develop skills to leverage relationships to create business opportunities and develop long-term partnerships. Through the review of key concepts, applications, and practical examples, students will gain insights into relationship management best practices and develop the abilities to establish and nurture professional relationships that contribute to organizational growth and success.

21 videos3 readings5 quizzes1 assignment

Instructor

Hector Sandoval
10 Courses21,868 learners

Starweaver

