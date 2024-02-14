Welcome to the "Relationship Management and Business Development" course! Building and managing relationships is a crucial skill set for driving business growth and development. In this course, you will learn effective strategies to identify, cultivate, and nurture relationships with clients, stakeholders, and business partners.
Relationship Management and Business Development
Implement effective strategies to identify and cultivate relationships with clients, stakeholders, and business partners.
Apply techniques for segmenting target markets and utilizing proactive networking approaches to identify potential relationship opportunities.
Build rapport and engage in effective communication within a business context, emphasizing trust, credibility, and strong connections.
Leverage relationships to create business opportunities through a client-centric approach, and upselling, and nurturing long-term partnerships.
There is 1 module in this course
This course focuses on building and managing relationships to drive business development. Students will learn strategies to identify and cultivate relationships with clients, stakeholders, and business partners. The course covers topics such as networking, rapport building, and effective communication in a business context. Students will develop skills to leverage relationships to create business opportunities and develop long-term partnerships. Through the review of key concepts, applications, and practical examples, students will gain insights into relationship management best practices and develop the abilities to establish and nurture professional relationships that contribute to organizational growth and success.
21 videos3 readings5 quizzes1 assignment
Reviewed on Feb 13, 2024
Reviewed on Feb 19, 2024
