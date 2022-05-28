This is Course 5 in the Salesforce Sales Development Representative Professional Certificate. In order to successfully complete the course, please ensure you have taken Course 1: Groundwork for Success in Sales Development, Course 2: Foundations for Interviewing with Confidence, 3: Conversational Selling Playbook for SDRs, and 4: Boosting Productivity through the Tech Stack.
This course is part of the Salesforce Sales Development Representative Professional Certificate
Offered By
About this Course
To be successful you should have completed the previous courses in this training.
Skills you will gain
- empathy
- Proactivity
- Creative Problem Solving
- Coachability
- Communication
To be successful you should have completed the previous courses in this training.
Instructors
Mandy Bynum Mc LaughlinDiversity, Equity & Inclusion Strategist, Mandy Bynum Consulting, Inc., and Former Head of Global Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, New Relic, Inc.
Offered by
Salesforce
Salesforce is the global leader in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), bringing companies closer to their customers in the digital age. Founded in 1999, Salesforce enables companies of every size and industry to take advantage of powerful technologies—cloud, mobile, social, internet of things, artificial intelligence, voice and blockchain—to create a 360-degree view of their customers.
SV Academy
We prepare tomorrow's tech leaders for today's jobs. SV Academy’s mission is to democratize access to the tech industry for job-seekers from diverse backgrounds—60% of our learners are women, 42% are Black/Latinx, and 70% are first-generation college graduates. Since 2017, SV Academy has helped produce nearly $100M in job offers for its community.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Prioritize Professional and Empathetic Communication
Create the personal brand of a top performer and learn how to communicate effectively with managers, teammates, and customers.
Speak With Confidence and Clarity
Develop concrete strategies for mastering the conversational approach and delivering your message with skill.
Empathize and Challenge in Written Communication
Learn best practices for effective business communication, including habits to support actionability, clarity, concision, and follow-through.
Hone Your Cultural Competency Skills in the Workplace
Deepen your professional relationships skills by learning to communicate across differences, tap into multiple points of view, and cultivate diversity and cultural competency.
About the Salesforce Sales Development Representative Professional Certificate
If you’ve always wanted a rewarding career, the tech sales industry may be the path for you. If you’re an ambitious problem-solver who likes to win, you’ll find tech sales not only fulfilling, but lucrative as well. As the tech industry continuously introduces innovative services and products, tech sales roles have become more crucial than ever. SDRs are in the front lines of the tech biz, connecting with customers and clients, and coming up with the smartest solutions for their problems. Sales Development Representatives aren’t just important to the business — they’re essential.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.