About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Salesforce Sales Development Representative
Beginner Level

To be successful you should have completed the previous courses in this training.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • empathy
  • Proactivity
  • Creative Problem Solving
  • Coachability
  • Communication
Course 5 of 5 in the
Salesforce Sales Development Representative
Beginner Level

To be successful you should have completed the previous courses in this training.

Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Prioritize Professional and Empathetic Communication

4 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 60 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Speak With Confidence and Clarity

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 22 min), 6 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Empathize and Challenge in Written Communication

4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 39 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Hone Your Cultural Competency Skills in the Workplace

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Salesforce Sales Development Representative Professional Certificate

Salesforce Sales Development Representative

