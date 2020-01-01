About this Course

3,612 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Strategic Sales Management Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
Strategic Sales Management Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 22 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Fundação Instituto de Administração

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Module 1 - Sales Management

7 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 67 min), 14 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Module 2 - Selling Models and Frameworks

6 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 60 min), 12 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

module 3 - Soft Skills

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 59 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4 - Strategic Sales Management In Action – the journey goes on

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 16 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MODELS & FRAMEWORKS TO SUPPORT SALES PLANNING

View all reviews

About the Strategic Sales Management Specialization

Strategic Sales Management

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder