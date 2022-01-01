About this Specialization

This Specialization is intended for sales professionals who seek to improve their sales planning and management competencies and skills. Through five courses, you will cover Effective Sales overview, Sales Strategy, Models and Frameworks to Support Sales Planning, Sales & Marketing Alignment, and you will develop a Final Project. By the end of this specialization, you'll have improved your knowledge, competencies, and skills regarding the sales planning process. And you will be able to apply the concepts integrating the sales planning process to the strategy of the company, by bridging the gap between strategy and sales. The potential for value creation through the sales functions will be increased at the end of the Specialization.
Effective Sales – An Overview

Sales Strategy

Models & Frameworks to Support Sales Planning

Sales & Marketing Alignment

Fundação Instituto de Administração

This specialization is related to the 100% online Master of Business Administration from Fundação Instituto de Administração. It will provide you with a preview of the topics, materials and instructors so you can decide if the full online degree program is right for you.
