Strategic Sales Management Specialization
Improve your Sales Management expertise. Create more value by applying concepts, models, and frameworks to support sales planning
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will develop a final project, which comprises the development of sales plan guidelines, based on an analysis of a business case.
The business case will bring a sales planning challenge, which is an adaptation of a real-life case. Learners will apply the concepts, models, and frameworks discussed in the Specialization to develop a proposition of sales plan guidelines, which may support a sales plan development.
Some related experience required.
There are 5 Courses in this Specialization
Effective Sales – An Overview
Welcome to Strategic Sales Management specialization.
Sales Strategy
Welcome to Course 2 - Sales Strategy - This course is designed to discuss the application of intelligence analysis in the sales planning process. And this approach contributes to integrating the sales planning process into the corporate strategy of the company because, in the strategy analysis and formulation process, we apply models, frameworks, tools, and techniques that also apply to the sales planning and management process.
Models & Frameworks to Support Sales Planning
Welcome to Course 3 - Models & Frameworks to Support Sales Planning – In this course, you’ll go through a conceptual approach to selling models and frameworks.
Sales & Marketing Alignment
Welcome to Course 4 – Sales & Marketing Alignment.
Offered by
Fundação Instituto de Administração
A FIA está entre as 3 melhores escolas de negócios do país e no grupo das 55 melhores do mundo, no ranking do Financial Times. Trabalhamos ininterruptamente na geração de conhecimento aplicado e de novas práticas de excelência na Administração. Atuando nas áreas da Consultoria, Educação Executiva e Pesquisa, em 2016, a FIA foi reconhecida/premiada como a melhor instituição com soluções voltadas a Educação Executiva, pela conceituada revista The New Economy.
