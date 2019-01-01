Profile

Cesar Rodrigues

Specialist Professor

Bio

Cesar Rodrigues is Brazilian and has 30 years of experience in the healthcare business, having worked at multinational companies in local and global executive positions. Sales & Marketing are his primary areas of expertise in a wide range of healthcare segments. Cesar holds a post-graduate degree in marketing from Getúlio Vargas Foundation (Sao Paulo, Brazil) and is a professor of the International MBA at FIA - Institute of Administration Foundation of São Paulo, and of Post-Graduation at the Oswaldo Cruz University. He is the author of numerous articles and white papers, among which “The Role of the Front-line Manager: Is the Current Approach the Best?” and “Front-line Managers: Solutions Now for Never-Ending Problems.” Cesar Rodrigues is the Managing Partner of Promktg - Excellence in Marketing, a consultancy founded by him, whose mission is "to develop extraordinary sales & marketing professionals in the healthcare market." He lived and worked in the United States, Panama, and Mexico and now lives in São Paulo, Brazil, with his wife, Elaine. They often visit their daughter Julia, who is studying at the Hofstra University in New York.

Courses

Models & Frameworks to Support Sales Planning

Sales & Marketing Alignment

Effective Sales – An Overview

