Edson Ito has had professional experience in 21 countries since 1996, engaging in high complexity activities to implement processes, projects, and Competitive Intelligence missions. Currently serves as the Head of Strategic Intelligence at Mitsubishi Aircraft Corporation, managing projects and process associated with Negotiation and Strategy. A former member of the SCIP Board of Directors (Strategic and Competitive Intelligence Professionals) between 2012 and 2015, and President and Founder of SCIP Brazil, between 2008 and 2011. Experience in multiple industries, including Defense, Telecommunications, Services, Software, Food and Beverages, Fine Chemistry, Aerospace, Professional Uniforms, Ingredients, Cosmetics, Cement and Glue, Radio and TV and Government related projects. Edson was the Coordinator and Professor of the MBA in Fraud Risk Management and Compliance at Fundação Instituto de Administração, and a Professor of Advanced Competitive Intelligence in undergraduate and graduate schools, MBA, International Executive MBA, Specialization courses in some of the most prestigious universities in Brazil – Fundação Instituto de Administração, Fundação Instituto de Pesquisas Econômicas and Fundação Getúlio Vargas. Instructor of the Competitive Intelligence Professional Certification, an international Competitive Intelligence Certification Program. The program was initially developed by the Fuld Gilad Herring Academy of Competitive Intelligence and is presented in Brazil by ADVS. Edson Ito is working on his Master's Degree at the University of Salford, has an Executive MBA degree at FIA, Undergraduate Degrees at FGV, Specialization in Marketing by ESPM and Ericsson Training Center, Specialization in Administration by FGV (CEAG), "Competitive Intelligence Professional Course" at the Fuld Gilad Herring Academy of Competitive Intelligence (Boston USA), and several other training sessions in the US and Canada.