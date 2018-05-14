About this Course

Course 2 of 5 in the
Strategic Sales Management Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Module 1 - Sales intelligence

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 54 min), 12 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 2 - Applying intelligence to understand your strategic context

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 53 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Module 3 - Intelligence analysis for sales: Analytical tools and techniques

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 61 min), 12 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Module 4 - Strategic sales Management in action – joining intelligence in your journey

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 13 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

