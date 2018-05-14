Welcome to Course 2 - Sales Strategy - This course is designed to discuss the application of intelligence analysis in the sales planning process. And this approach contributes to integrating the sales planning process into the corporate strategy of the company because, in the strategy analysis and formulation process, we apply models, frameworks, tools, and techniques that also apply to the sales planning and management process.
Fundação Instituto de Administração
A FIA está entre as 3 melhores escolas de negócios do país e no grupo das 55 melhores do mundo, no ranking do Financial Times. Trabalhamos ininterruptamente na geração de conhecimento aplicado e de novas práticas de excelência na Administração. Atuando nas áreas da Consultoria, Educação Executiva e Pesquisa, em 2016, a FIA foi reconhecida/premiada como a melhor instituição com soluções voltadas a Educação Executiva, pela conceituada revista The New Economy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1 - Sales intelligence
Welcome to Sales Strategy module. In this module, we discuss the use of intelligence analysis methods to support the sales functions, such as planning and sales operations management. We discuss the benefits of the application of intelligence analysis methods, and how this approach contributes to the sales planning process, by developing this process with a strategic view. The primary learning outcome from this module goes through two essential aspects. The first one is on the awareness front, in the sense that a sales professional would benefit from knowing that intelligence analysis may contribute to the planning process. The second aspect is that the awareness of this benefit leads sales professionals to keep attention to the methods, models, tools, and techniques regarding intelligence analysis. Eventually, they will practice the methods, which will support the development of the sales plan, with an integration of strategy and sales.
Module 2 - Applying intelligence to understand your strategic context
Welcome to the module dedicated to applying intelligence analysis to understand the strategic context.
Module 3 - Intelligence analysis for sales: Analytical tools and techniques
Welcome to module 3 – Intelligence analytical tools and techniques to support the sales strategy.
Module 4 - Strategic sales Management in action – joining intelligence in your journey
Welcome to module 4 – Intelligence analytical tools and techniques in practice.
great contents and excellent presenter. He is clearly providing the information in a easy way
Very good course, but some of the lectures are kind of old and some not accessible. The interviews were excellent, thank you! And really fun
It is fantastic how FIA courses match theorical knowledge and practical business cases. One of the best specializations I took at Coursera for sure.
Veryb use ful for the beginners like Me. The course is Fantastic with many live Standared Examples.
About the Strategic Sales Management Specialization
This Specialization is intended for sales professionals who seek to improve their sales planning and management competencies and skills. Through five courses, you will cover Effective Sales overview, Sales Strategy, Models and Frameworks to Support Sales Planning, Sales & Marketing Alignment, and you will develop a Final Project.
