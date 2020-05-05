AS
May 16, 2021
Well, this course is perfectly designed for the extraordinary salespeople, who want to be the BEST.\n\nI am really glad to have this sort of knowledge.\n\nSUPERB
GM
May 14, 2018
It is fantastic how FIA courses match theorical knowledge and practical business cases. One of the best specializations I took at Coursera for sure.
By Tendai R M•
May 5, 2020
Contrary to popular belief, STRATEGIC SALES MANAGEMENT SPECIALIZATION is not an easy course. It is difficult and it takes diligence and hard-work in order to grasp some of the concepts shared here. I am glad of this new path and will try to keep at it to see where it may lead. However, as I sincerely seek to integrate this new paradigm into my life, I am discovering and rediscovering the truth, and it is a totally humbling experience and priceless at the same time. A big thank you to the COURSERA team, keep it up.
By Abuzar A•
Mar 15, 2018
I will highly recommend this course for all those who want to understand the business competetitive envirnement, and about the market. Competetive intelligence discssed provide great in-depth knowledge about understanding how to get competetive advantage over the competitor and how to ramain relevant in the market by constantly monitoring the market.
By patricio a•
Jun 1, 2020
Muy buen enfoque, y set de herramientas para el planeamiento estratégico de ventas, y de la compañía.
By Moosa•
Apr 18, 2020
Veryb use ful for the beginners like Me.
The course is Fantastic with many live Standared Examples.
By OTALORA E L J•
Apr 17, 2021
Temas presentados de manera clara y muy didáctico, mantiene el interés permanente del alumno.
By Ahmed A S•
Oct 9, 2018
great contents and excellent presenter. He is clearly providing the information in a easy way
By Thiago B•
Dec 19, 2019
Great course, excellent professor! I really enjoyed the content and how it was organized.
By Jose L B P•
Sep 20, 2019
Excellent reading & tools to develop an informed decision-making skill.
By Martina D P•
Sep 20, 2018
Finally some practical tools to use in sales strategies! Loved it.
By bhuwan c j•
May 19, 2019
G
By Fernando G V•
Aug 17, 2020
Very good course, but some of the lectures are kind of old and some not accessible. The interviews were excellent, thank you! And really fun
By Stephany F d B B•
May 15, 2020
Good content, but there was only 1 professor dictating the whole course. And definitely was the most boring professor out of all the ones that have appeared previously. Very little visual resources were used and made it hard to stay engaged with the videos and course in general.
By Ahmad G M•
Aug 1, 2020
I liked this course but if i receive any course certificates is same only name differences so if i make more certificates with photo shop is same as these certificates please make a unique roll number.
Thanks You.
AHMAD,,,,,
By Het B•
Jul 2, 2020
Not much of a practical exposure and theory looks confusing. Professor's accent was also not engaging.
By Sridharan P•
May 5, 2020
This course content & case studies are very useful and easy to understand. Increased my thought process about how to collect competitive intelligence data's, to use for understanding the markets and take sales decisions. This Course is necessary for all sales personals
By Gabriel T T M•
May 15, 2018
It is fantastic how FIA courses match theorical knowledge and practical business cases. One of the best specializations I took at Coursera for sure.
By xjllyl•
Nov 27, 2019
The course is fantastic and my business is growing effectively
By Евгений Ч•
Apr 16, 2018
Really nice and well structured course
By Denise H•
Nov 15, 2019
excellent and useful.
By Eduardo R•
Mar 11, 2019
Great course!
By Manish J•
Oct 26, 2018
good learning
By Aarti v•
Apr 24, 2020
great course
By Hugo C M•
Mar 28, 2018
Awesome!
By Mr. D S S•
Apr 12, 2020
GOOD
By Sambit M•
Nov 13, 2019
Your case study was really good and course description was fair enough, but frankly I am looking towards more example oriented course module, it helps to co relate life like scenario and can understand whats you do at office and how you can fit those with the course module.