Develop with Dell: IT Sales Specialization

Launch Your Career In IT Sales. Gain the skills you need to become an IT seller.

Taught in English

Develop with Dell

Instructor: Develop with Dell

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
What you'll learn

  • Identify basics of the sales process and the core skills you need as a seller.

  • Explore strategies for building rapport and discovering your customer's needs.

  • Discover keys for closing a sale.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

What Does IT Sales Entail?

Course 17 hours

What you'll learn

  • Describe the sequence and significance of each stage of the sales process.

  • Demonstrate effective strategies for qualifying opportunities.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Outside Sales
Category: Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Category: Sales
Category: Inside Sales
Category: Career Development

Setting Up Your Sale

Course 26 hours

What you'll learn

  • Identify strategies for conveying insights to the right contact within the customer organization in a compelling manner.

  • Apply probing and drill-down questioning to uncover further important customer information.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Outside Sales
Category: Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Category: Sales Presentation
Category: Inside Sales
Category: Career Development

Selling with Confidence

Course 34 hours

What you'll learn

  • Evaluate the relationship between value propositions and buyer motivations.

  • Build and deliver a value proposition as a way to secure customer commitment.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Outside Sales
Category: Customer Relationship Management (CRM)
Category: Sales
Category: Inside Sales

Instructor

Develop with Dell
Dell
3 Courses832 learners

Offered by

Dell

