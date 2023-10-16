This specialization is intended for career starters and changers who are seeking to develop sales skills. Through three courses, you will cover strategies for obtaining an IT sales role, establishing trust, qualifying opportunities, creating value propositions, and gaining the customer's commitment -- all of which will prepare you to work as an inside sales representative.
Applied Learning Project
Learners will practice and demonstrate key selling skills including evaluating the needs of various buyer types, creating business value propositions, handling customer objections and closing a sale. These projects will require the learner to synthesize information from various parts of the curriculum and apply their knowledge in a manner consistent with that of a seller.