Whether you're thinking about a career in sales, just getting started at your new sales job, or managing entry level sales people, this course will provide you a valuable perspective on your sales career. You'll start out the course with an overview of what it takes to be successful in sales. It might surprise you. You'll learn why most people have it all wrong about sales!
This course is part of the Sales Training for High Performing Teams Specialization
- Sales Strategy
- Sales
- Communication
- Inbound Sales
HubSpot Academy
HubSpot Academy is the worldwide leader in inbound marketing, sales, and customer service/success education. Since 2012, HubSpot Academy has been on a mission to transform the way people and companies grow, offering online training for the digital age: courses, projects, certifications, and software training.
Building Your Sales Career
In this module, you'll learn how to start your career in sales and learn the fundamentals of inside sales. If you're already in sales or managing a sales team, use this training with your team to help make sure everyone is on the same page.
Selling With a Consultative Mindset
In this module, you'll learn how to take a personalized, contextual, well-researched approach to every conversation. If you're already in sales or managing a sales team, use this training with your team to help make sure everyone is on the same page.
It was a very deep and useful course as it deals with every possible situation that one can face in sales either B2B or B2C. Great learning experience.
This course gave me a totally different and new perspective about the Sales profile with a very unique methods.
I love this course. It's very informative and I feel like I've gained a lot from it. It was worth the time.
I've started this course for curiosity and simply love it. Im on the 2nd course already and planning to go all the way through. Really worth it.
This specialization is intended for sales professionals at any point in their career, whether they're just starting to apply for sales jobs or leading a global sales organization. Each course follows a sales career progression, from just getting started, to mastering sales, managing sales, and executing an overall business strategy. No matter where you are in your career, this specialization will give you a new perspective on what it's like to be a sales job seeker, individual contributor, manager, and executive.
