Whether you're thinking about a career in sales, just getting started at your new sales job, or managing entry level sales people, this course will provide you a valuable perspective on your sales career. You'll start out the course with an overview of what it takes to be successful in sales. It might surprise you. You'll learn why most people have it all wrong about sales! The following five lessons will cover the inbound sales methodology, a framework used by thousands of sales professionals to get started in sales. You'll learn the difference between active and passive buyers, and how to build relationships and earn their attention. You'll learn why understanding the buyer's context is imperative providing them solutions. In this course, you'll gain the fundamental knowledge required to be successful in sales. By investing your time in sales training, you're already ahead of the curve....

By praful s

Apr 17, 2020

The content of the sales training was unique compared to traditional theories.Trainers were confident enough to explain each concept in detail and they were not just reading the study material.

By Konstantin A

Apr 12, 2020

Simple, yet insightful and reassuring. Highly recommended to both B2B and B2C sales people interested in developing a framework that could help them deliver actual value to their customers.

By Kagimu M

Feb 4, 2019

I love Sales and ready to take up any sales course...AWESOME!!!

By Yaseer A

Sep 22, 2019

Beginning from the very basics about Sales, This course really gave a real new definition to it. It made me understand how to effectively implement a Sales Strategy, how to analyze and understand the Customer requirement on point and how to work forward in closing the deal in a very professional manner.

I am very grateful for this content from Coursera.

I'm definitely looking forward to pursuing more courses with y'all.

By Alaa H A Y

Apr 14, 2020

A great, comprehensive and useful course. In which you can easily implement its valuable information in prospecting your future sales career, and the results will definitely be fruitful!

By Dzmitry R

Mar 22, 2019

Excellent course. I really enjoyed learning with HubSpot.

By Marcelo E M N

Jul 15, 2020

This couse has been as useful as it can get as I have just started my first job in sales. It has changed my perspective on sales and on how I should approach any prospect in the future.

By RISHIKA P

May 18, 2020

The course is really understandable, I loved the mentors with vivid personalities, and their way of teaching is excellent. Thank you very much.

By Kathy C

Sep 10, 2020

There are a lot of good points in the lesson. Nice course for beginning level sales.

By Julia C S M

Oct 26, 2019

This is a great course!!! I am ready for the next one. Thanks!!

By Soo J P

Aug 17, 2019

Great basic course for entry level sales professionals.

By Eleanor B

Mar 7, 2019

Really great course, easy to follow and to understand.

By Ceranes L

Sep 8, 2019

Thank you for the course. I am learning a lot...

By GORAKSHANATH J

May 13, 2020

Very professional course.

Excellent teaching.

By MADASWAR D R

Jul 13, 2020

Nice

By Andrew A

Aug 1, 2020

It is quite exciting to see how practicing a systematic sales approach can enrich the expertise of a sales individual and bring a fulfilling outcome and experience to one's selling career. This course has broadened my knowledge to understanding the importance of not just wanting to close a sales lead but to regard each sales opportunity as one that brings our customers closer to better realizing their challenges and what the sale value can do to overcoming such challenges and meeting their goals.

This understanding has added immensely to my sales experience and also positions me on a more confident footing to align the knowledge acquired better in my sales career and influence my team very positively going forward.

By Abdihakim M M

Oct 5, 2020

these guys are best

By Prajakta K J

Nov 30, 2020

If you are confused about whether to talk this course or not then let me tell you that It is a Great course to start your career in Sales !! Very well explained sessions ! It includes all the modern techniques to know the nerve of the potential prospects! I am very glad to complete this course and it will definitely help me to build and excel in my sales career. I am feeling much confident now as it is a general belief that girls can not make better sales, so now I am pretty confident that if you know the technique well and thoroughly and have those right skills then, anyone can make great sales! Thank you so much to my mentors, HubSpot Academy and Coursera for bringing such amazing and helpful course! Looking forward to learn more!

By MELANIE P

Jun 27, 2020

I’ve learned and discover a lot of what I have missing in sales business.Its Because of hubspot online course I understand what my sales job really means and what I’m doing wrong and what should I do right.And it feels good also that in the end of the course you will have certification that you’ve gone a training sales.Well done job spot academy!

By Anuj K

Jul 17, 2020

I think this course gave me an idea how to make a sale but what they covered is situation when someone is in need or is having a problem that we can solve, but most of the sales is not like this like many people don't know that they are having a same problem in that situation convincing them becomes hard.

I hope i get reply regarding this problem

By Elena V

May 6, 2020

It is a good course that gives an understanding of what inbound sales are. It gives tips and techniques that can be applied once starting a job in sales. I found this course to be a great introduction to sales. Thank you, Kyle Jepson and a team!

By Mykhailo T

Jun 13, 2020

It's a great course! Well structured and full of useful information. However, I would appreciate more related questions, quizzes at the end of videos and practical tasks. Otherwise, it's a great course and an excellent introduction to sales!

By Vincent C

May 17, 2020

This was an interesting course! I learned a lot about Sales training that I never even knew before. The instructors were great in presenting information and it was up to date. I took a lot of notes and looking forward to learning more!

By JACKSON H

Mar 20, 2021

Very good course content. As someone new to sales, this course provided an effective and customer-centered framework I feel can be used to better approach customers and work based upon their needs. Very worth my time and money.

By chikumbuso n

Feb 1, 2021

My understanding on effect sales approach has defiantly been changed. I've now come to know and compare the inbound sales approach with the legacy approach and see the tremendous value in what I've come to know.

