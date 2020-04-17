PS
Apr 16, 2020
The content of the sales training was unique compared to traditional theories.Trainers were confident enough to explain each concept in detail and they were not just reading the study material.
KA
Apr 11, 2020
Simple, yet insightful and reassuring. Highly recommended to both B2B and B2C sales people interested in developing a framework that could help them deliver actual value to their customers.
By praful s
Apr 17, 2020
By Konstantin A
Apr 12, 2020
Apr 12, 2020

Simple, yet insightful and reassuring. Highly recommended to both B2B and B2C sales people interested in developing a framework that could help them deliver actual value to their customers.
By Kagimu M
Feb 4, 2019
I love Sales and ready to take up any sales course...AWESOME!!!
By Yaseer A
Sep 22, 2019
Beginning from the very basics about Sales, This course really gave a real new definition to it. It made me understand how to effectively implement a Sales Strategy, how to analyze and understand the Customer requirement on point and how to work forward in closing the deal in a very professional manner.
I am very grateful for this content from Coursera.
I'm definitely looking forward to pursuing more courses with y'all.
By Alaa H A Y
Apr 14, 2020
A great, comprehensive and useful course. In which you can easily implement its valuable information in prospecting your future sales career, and the results will definitely be fruitful!
By Dzmitry R
Mar 22, 2019
Excellent course. I really enjoyed learning with HubSpot.
By Marcelo E M N
Jul 15, 2020
This couse has been as useful as it can get as I have just started my first job in sales. It has changed my perspective on sales and on how I should approach any prospect in the future.
By RISHIKA P
May 18, 2020
The course is really understandable, I loved the mentors with vivid personalities, and their way of teaching is excellent. Thank you very much.
By Kathy C
Sep 10, 2020
There are a lot of good points in the lesson. Nice course for beginning level sales.
By Julia C S M
Oct 26, 2019
This is a great course!!! I am ready for the next one. Thanks!!
By Soo J P
Aug 17, 2019
Great basic course for entry level sales professionals.
By Eleanor B
Mar 7, 2019
Really great course, easy to follow and to understand.
By Ceranes L
Sep 8, 2019
Thank you for the course. I am learning a lot...
By GORAKSHANATH J
May 13, 2020
Very professional course.
Excellent teaching.
By MADASWAR D R
Jul 13, 2020
Nice
By Andrew A
Aug 1, 2020
It is quite exciting to see how practicing a systematic sales approach can enrich the expertise of a sales individual and bring a fulfilling outcome and experience to one's selling career. This course has broadened my knowledge to understanding the importance of not just wanting to close a sales lead but to regard each sales opportunity as one that brings our customers closer to better realizing their challenges and what the sale value can do to overcoming such challenges and meeting their goals.
This understanding has added immensely to my sales experience and also positions me on a more confident footing to align the knowledge acquired better in my sales career and influence my team very positively going forward.
By Abdihakim M M
Oct 5, 2020
these guys are best
By Prajakta K J
Nov 30, 2020
If you are confused about whether to talk this course or not then let me tell you that It is a Great course to start your career in Sales !! Very well explained sessions ! It includes all the modern techniques to know the nerve of the potential prospects! I am very glad to complete this course and it will definitely help me to build and excel in my sales career. I am feeling much confident now as it is a general belief that girls can not make better sales, so now I am pretty confident that if you know the technique well and thoroughly and have those right skills then, anyone can make great sales! Thank you so much to my mentors, HubSpot Academy and Coursera for bringing such amazing and helpful course! Looking forward to learn more!
By MELANIE P
Jun 27, 2020
I’ve learned and discover a lot of what I have missing in sales business.Its Because of hubspot online course I understand what my sales job really means and what I’m doing wrong and what should I do right.And it feels good also that in the end of the course you will have certification that you’ve gone a training sales.Well done job spot academy!
By Anuj K
Jul 17, 2020
I think this course gave me an idea how to make a sale but what they covered is situation when someone is in need or is having a problem that we can solve, but most of the sales is not like this like many people don't know that they are having a same problem in that situation convincing them becomes hard.
I hope i get reply regarding this problem
By Elena V
May 6, 2020
It is a good course that gives an understanding of what inbound sales are. It gives tips and techniques that can be applied once starting a job in sales. I found this course to be a great introduction to sales. Thank you, Kyle Jepson and a team!
By Mykhailo T
Jun 13, 2020
It's a great course! Well structured and full of useful information. However, I would appreciate more related questions, quizzes at the end of videos and practical tasks. Otherwise, it's a great course and an excellent introduction to sales!
By Vincent C
May 17, 2020
This was an interesting course! I learned a lot about Sales training that I never even knew before. The instructors were great in presenting information and it was up to date. I took a lot of notes and looking forward to learning more!
By JACKSON H
Mar 20, 2021
Very good course content. As someone new to sales, this course provided an effective and customer-centered framework I feel can be used to better approach customers and work based upon their needs. Very worth my time and money.
By chikumbuso n
Feb 1, 2021
My understanding on effect sales approach has defiantly been changed. I've now come to know and compare the inbound sales approach with the legacy approach and see the tremendous value in what I've come to know.