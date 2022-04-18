HubSpot Academy
HubSpot Academy is the worldwide leader in inbound marketing, sales, and customer service/success education. Since 2012, HubSpot Academy has been on a mission to transform the way people and companies grow, offering online training for the digital age: courses, projects, certifications, and software training.
Now, HubSpot Academy's Inbound Certification has become the official badge of the inbound movement, with over 60,000 awarded annually. The online courses developed by Academy’s students and teachers are translated into four languages, and the award-winning certifications are completed by hundreds of people each day all over the world.
As HubSpot’s (NYSE: HUBS) official learning resource, HubSpot Academy aims to educate and inspire people everywhere, helping them learn how to market, sell, and grow an inbound business. Learn more at http://academy.hubspot.com/.