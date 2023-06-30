تحدد هذه الدورة التدريبية المهارات والمعرفة اللازمة لتطوير إستراتيجية تمكين المبيعات القائمة على التسويق، للمبتدئين أو أولئك الذين يتطلعون إلى صقل مهاراتهم. ستتعلم أساسيات تمكين المبيعات، وكيفية مواءمة فريق التسويق والمبيعات لديك وفقًا لنفس الإستراتيجية والأهداف. وستتعلم طرقًا للاتصال والتواصل مع المشترين واستخدام المحتوى كأداة مبيعات فعالة. ستعلمك الدورة التدريبية عن أدوات الأتمتة التي يجب استخدامها في إستراتيجية تمكين المبيعات الخاصة بك وطريقة تمكين استمرار نجاح العملاء بعد البيع.
تمكين المبيعات
This course is part of مندوب مبيعات HubSpot Professional Certificate
Taught in Arabic
كيفية إدارة تمكين المبيعات من خلال مواءمة فرق المبيعات والتسويق
إستراتيجيات لإجراء اتصالات مع المشترين
كيفية تمكين نجاح العميل المستمر، حتى بعد البيع
25 quizzes
There are 5 modules in this course
في الأسبوع الأول، ستتعرف على أهمية تمكين المبيعات. وستتعلم كيفية إنشاء أهداف إيرادات محفزة لفرق المبيعات والتسويق وشبكة تأهيل العملاء المحتملين التي يمكن أن تساعد فرقك في الوصول إلى تلك الأهداف. في نهاية الأسبوع، ستكمل التمرين الأول الذي سيكون جزءًا من مشروع الدورة التدريبية النهائي.
14 videos6 readings5 quizzes3 discussion prompts
ستتعلم هذا الأسبوع كيفية إنشاء اتفاقية مستوى الخدمة (SLA) واستخدامها لفرق المبيعات والتسويق. ستتعلم أيضًا كيفية تخطيط وإدارة اجتماعات فريق الدمج بين المبيعات والتسويق (مبيعات وتسويق) فعالة وسلسة ولماذا تعتبر هذه الاجتماعات مهمة جدًا لتمكين المبيعات. على مدار الأسبوع، ستكمل تمرينين إضافيين لإضافتهما إلى مشروعك النهائي.
9 videos5 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
سنبحث هذا الأسبوع في هوية المشتري وطريقة التواصل معه. ستتعلم كيفية تطوير شخصية المشتري لمعرفة من يجب أن تستهدفه. وستكسب المزيد من الفهم للمشتري من خلال إطار العمل الذي يجب إنجازه. كما ستتعلم أيضًا طريقة كتابة بيان الشعار الترويجي لربط جميع المعلومات حول المشتري الخاص بك. وستكمل تمرينين إضافيين لمشروعك النهائي.
14 videos9 readings7 quizzes2 discussion prompts
ستتعلم في الأسبوع الرابع كل شيء عن المحتوى وكيف يمكن أن يؤثر على إستراتيجية المبيعات الخاصة بك. ستتعلم كيفية استخدام المحتوى كأداة مبيعات، وكيفية تطوير إستراتيجية محتوى لفريقك، وكيفية تنظيم وتحفيز فريقك لإنشاء محتوى فعال. ستكتسب أيضًا مهارات قيّمة لتصبح كاتب أعمال أفضل. ستتمرن على هذه المهارات الجديدة في تمرينين إضافيين سيكونان جزءًا من المشروع النهائي الذي ستسلمه الأسبوع المقبل.
18 videos5 readings6 quizzes2 discussion prompts
ستتعلم في الأسبوع الأخير إستراتيجيات لتمكين عملائك وضمان نجاحهم. وستكتشف أهمية استخدام التكنولوجيا لتبسيط تمكين عملائك وإنشاء إستراتيجية حول كيفية استخدام التكنولوجيا بشكل فعال. ستتاح لك أيضًا الفرصة لخوض اختبار شهادة تمكين مبيعات HubSpot. وسنختتم الأسبوع بمشروعك النهائي، تتويجًا لكل العمل الذي كنت تقوم به طوال الدورة التدريبية.
10 videos5 readings2 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt
