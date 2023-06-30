HubSpot Academy
تمكين المبيعات
HubSpot Academy

تمكين المبيعات

This course is part of مندوب مبيعات HubSpot Professional Certificate

Taught in Arabic

Tiphaine Amblard

Instructor: Tiphaine Amblard

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

27 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • كيفية إدارة تمكين المبيعات من خلال مواءمة فرق المبيعات والتسويق

  • إستراتيجيات لإجراء اتصالات مع المشترين

  • كيفية تمكين نجاح العميل المستمر، حتى بعد البيع

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Assessments

25 quizzes

Build your Business Essentials expertise

This course is part of the مندوب مبيعات HubSpot Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from HubSpot Academy
Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

There are 5 modules in this course

في الأسبوع الأول، ستتعرف على أهمية تمكين المبيعات. وستتعلم كيفية إنشاء أهداف إيرادات محفزة لفرق المبيعات والتسويق وشبكة تأهيل العملاء المحتملين التي يمكن أن تساعد فرقك في الوصول إلى تلك الأهداف. في نهاية الأسبوع، ستكمل التمرين الأول الذي سيكون جزءًا من مشروع الدورة التدريبية النهائي.

What's included

14 videos6 readings5 quizzes3 discussion prompts

ستتعلم هذا الأسبوع كيفية إنشاء اتفاقية مستوى الخدمة (SLA) واستخدامها لفرق المبيعات والتسويق. ستتعلم أيضًا كيفية تخطيط وإدارة اجتماعات فريق الدمج بين المبيعات والتسويق (مبيعات وتسويق) فعالة وسلسة ولماذا تعتبر هذه الاجتماعات مهمة جدًا لتمكين المبيعات. على مدار الأسبوع، ستكمل تمرينين إضافيين لإضافتهما إلى مشروعك النهائي.

What's included

9 videos5 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

سنبحث هذا الأسبوع في هوية المشتري وطريقة التواصل معه. ستتعلم كيفية تطوير شخصية المشتري لمعرفة من يجب أن تستهدفه. وستكسب المزيد من الفهم للمشتري من خلال إطار العمل الذي يجب إنجازه. كما ستتعلم أيضًا طريقة كتابة بيان الشعار الترويجي لربط جميع المعلومات حول المشتري الخاص بك. وستكمل تمرينين إضافيين لمشروعك النهائي.

What's included

14 videos9 readings7 quizzes2 discussion prompts

ستتعلم في الأسبوع الرابع كل شيء عن المحتوى وكيف يمكن أن يؤثر على إستراتيجية المبيعات الخاصة بك. ستتعلم كيفية استخدام المحتوى كأداة مبيعات، وكيفية تطوير إستراتيجية محتوى لفريقك، وكيفية تنظيم وتحفيز فريقك لإنشاء محتوى فعال. ستكتسب أيضًا مهارات قيّمة لتصبح كاتب أعمال أفضل. ستتمرن على هذه المهارات الجديدة في تمرينين إضافيين سيكونان جزءًا من المشروع النهائي الذي ستسلمه الأسبوع المقبل.

What's included

18 videos5 readings6 quizzes2 discussion prompts

ستتعلم في الأسبوع الأخير إستراتيجيات لتمكين عملائك وضمان نجاحهم. وستكتشف أهمية استخدام التكنولوجيا لتبسيط تمكين عملائك وإنشاء إستراتيجية حول كيفية استخدام التكنولوجيا بشكل فعال. ستتاح لك أيضًا الفرصة لخوض اختبار شهادة تمكين مبيعات HubSpot. وسنختتم الأسبوع بمشروعك النهائي، تتويجًا لكل العمل الذي كنت تقوم به طوال الدورة التدريبية.

What's included

10 videos5 readings2 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt

Instructor

Tiphaine Amblard
HubSpot Academy
8 Courses6,821 learners

Offered by

HubSpot Academy

