تقدم لك هذه الدورة التدريبية إطار عمل المبيعات السلسة الخالية من الاحتكاك وكيف يمكنه تمكين فريق المبيعات لديك من أن يكون أكثر فعالية وكفاءة. ستتعلم كيفية قياس فعالية فريقك من خلال تدقيق كفاءة المندوب. ستكتشف كيفية إنشاء عملية مبيعات تتوافق مع رحلة المشتري المستهدف بالإضافة إلى أهداف عملك. ستتعلم أيضًا كيفية إنشاء برنامج تدريبي فعال للمبيعات وإستراتيجية التوظيف وعملية الإعداد لمساعدتك في تزويد فريقك بأفضل محترفي المبيعات وتدريبهم ليكونوا ناجحين.
إدارة المبيعات السلسة الخالية من الاحتكاك
Taught in Arabic
كيفية إنشاء عملية مبيعات فعالة وتتميز بالكفاءة
كيفية تطوير إستراتيجية توظيف فريق المبيعات
كيفية تنفيذ برنامج إعداد فعال لفريق المبيعات
There are 4 modules in this course
في الأسبوع الأول، ستتعرّف على إطار البيع السلس الخالي من الاحتكاك وكيفية تطبيق هذا الإطار حتى يتمكن فريقك من قضاء المزيد من الوقت في البيع والتوافق مع المشتري المستهدف. ستتعلم أيضًا كيفية تحويل فريق المبيعات لديك من خلال منحهم فرصًا متسقة للتعلُّم والتحسّن.
18 videos7 readings6 quizzes5 discussion prompts
ستختبر هذا الأسبوع نظرية الوظائف وكيف يمكن استخدامها لمساعدتك في استهداف المشترين المناسبين للمنتج الذي تبيعه. ستتعمق أكثر أيضًا في رحلة المشتري وكيف سيشكّل ذلك عملية المبيعات الخاصة بك.
11 videos2 readings5 quizzes2 discussion prompts
في الأسبوع الثالث، ستركز على أهمية وجود برنامج تدريب فعال للمبيعات في الوصول إلى أهداف مبيعاتك. ستتعلم أيضًا تقنيات توجيه مختلفة لمساعدة أعضاء فريق المبيعات لديك في أن يصبحوا أكثر نجاحًا.
7 videos2 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts
ستتعلم في الأسبوع الأخير كيفية تطوير إستراتيجية لتوظيف أفضل مندوبي المبيعات وكيفية إنشاء عملية إعداد تضمن نجاحهم. ستنهي الدورة التدريبية ببعض النصائح المفيدة للبحث والتقديم وإجراء المقابلات لدورك التالي.
9 videos4 readings6 quizzes4 discussion prompts
