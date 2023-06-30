HubSpot Academy
إدارة المبيعات السلسة الخالية من الاحتكاك
HubSpot Academy

إدارة المبيعات السلسة الخالية من الاحتكاك

This course is part of مندوب مبيعات HubSpot Professional Certificate

Taught in Arabic

Kyle Jepson

Instructor: Kyle Jepson

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

16 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • كيفية إنشاء عملية مبيعات فعالة وتتميز بالكفاءة

  • كيفية تطوير إستراتيجية توظيف فريق المبيعات

  • كيفية تنفيذ برنامج إعداد فعال لفريق المبيعات

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

21 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

16 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Business Essentials expertise

This course is part of the مندوب مبيعات HubSpot Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from HubSpot Academy
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

في الأسبوع الأول، ستتعرّف على إطار البيع السلس الخالي من الاحتكاك وكيفية تطبيق هذا الإطار حتى يتمكن فريقك من قضاء المزيد من الوقت في البيع والتوافق مع المشتري المستهدف. ستتعلم أيضًا كيفية تحويل فريق المبيعات لديك من خلال منحهم فرصًا متسقة للتعلُّم والتحسّن.

What's included

18 videos7 readings6 quizzes5 discussion prompts

ستختبر هذا الأسبوع نظرية الوظائف وكيف يمكن استخدامها لمساعدتك في استهداف المشترين المناسبين للمنتج الذي تبيعه. ستتعمق أكثر أيضًا في رحلة المشتري وكيف سيشكّل ذلك عملية المبيعات الخاصة بك.

What's included

11 videos2 readings5 quizzes2 discussion prompts

في الأسبوع الثالث، ستركز على أهمية وجود برنامج تدريب فعال للمبيعات في الوصول إلى أهداف مبيعاتك. ستتعلم أيضًا تقنيات توجيه مختلفة لمساعدة أعضاء فريق المبيعات لديك في أن يصبحوا أكثر نجاحًا.

What's included

7 videos2 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts

ستتعلم في الأسبوع الأخير كيفية تطوير إستراتيجية لتوظيف أفضل مندوبي المبيعات وكيفية إنشاء عملية إعداد تضمن نجاحهم. ستنهي الدورة التدريبية ببعض النصائح المفيدة للبحث والتقديم وإجراء المقابلات لدورك التالي.

What's included

9 videos4 readings6 quizzes4 discussion prompts

Instructor

Kyle Jepson
HubSpot Academy
8 Courses52,634 learners

Offered by

HubSpot Academy

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions