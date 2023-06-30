في هذه الدورة، ستتعلم كيفية إنشاء وتنفيذ إستراتيجية فعالة لإدارة العملاء المحتملين لعملك باستخدام أدوات HubSpot. بعد التعرف على أهمية إدارة العملاء المحتملين في سياق رحلة المشتري، ستتعرف على أفضل الممارسات للتدقيق وتخطيط العملية وكذلك لاستخدام اتفاقية مستوى الخدمة في المبيعات والتسويق. ستتعرف على كيفية تنظيم العملاء المحتملين عن طريق تقسيمهم وتأهيلهم ضمن إطار تأهيل العملاء المحتملين. سيكون تعزيز العلاقات مع العملاء المحتملين جزءًا أساسيًا من هذه الممارسات أيضًا. بعد ذلك، ستتعلم كيفية تعيين القيم للعملاء المحتملين لتحديد أولويات التواصل إلى جانب كيفية تعيين كل عميل متوقع بسرعة للممثل المناسب في فريقك. ستتعلم كذلك استخدام المقاييس لتتبع نتائج إدارة العملاء المحتملين وإعداد تقارير باستخدام لوحة معلومات HubSpot. أخيرًا، ستبلغ الدورة التدريبية ذروتها في تطبيق مهاراتك لبناء دفق إدارة العملاء المحتملين في HubSpot.
إدارة العملاء المحتملين باستخدام HubSpot
Taught in Arabic
كيفية إنشاء إستراتيجية فعالة لإدارة العملاء المحتملين وسير عمل
تجزئة العملاء المحتملين وتأهيلهم وتعزيز العلاقات معهم من خلال HubSpot
كيفية تتبع نتائج إدارة العملاء المحتملين والإبلاغ عنها في لوحة المعلومات
There are 5 modules in this course
في الأسبوع الأول ستتعرف على أهمية إدارة العملاء المحتملين والمفاهيم الأساسية. ستتعلم كيفية تحديد مراحل انتقال العميل المحتمل وتخطيط عملية إدارة العملاء المحتملين. ستتعلم أيضًا كيفية استخدام اتفاقية مستوى الخدمة لتحديد أهداف المبيعات والتسويق وكذلك كيفية قيادة اجتماع "تسويق تسويق" فعال. بحلول نهاية الأسبوع ستكون قد أكملت ثلاثة تمارين ستصبح والتي جزءًا من مشروع مراجعة الأقران النهائي.
14 videos8 readings7 quizzes2 discussion prompts
ستركز هذا الأسبوع على تنظيم وتعزيز علاقات العملاء المحتملين. ستتعلم كيفية تقسيم العملاء المحتملين وتأهيلهم باستخدام إطار عمل تأهيل العملاء المحتملين. ستتعلم أيضًا كيفية استخدام أدوات HubSpots لتحسين هذه العمليات. ستكتشف كيفية استخدام HubSpot لإنشاء حملة ودفق تعزيز علاقات العملاء المحتملين. ستكمل تمرينين إضافيين لمشروعك النهائي.
10 videos6 readings4 quizzes
يدور هذا الأسبوع حول تحديد أولويات العملاء المحتملين والتوجيه. ستتعلم كيفية استخدام عملية تقييم العملاء المحتملين لتحديد أولويات العملاء المحتملين المؤهلين وكيفية إعداد هذه العملية في HubSpot. ستتعلم في الدرس الثاني كيفية تنفيذ توجيه العملاء المحتملين باستخدام HubSpot والسبب وراء أهمية إعداد هذه العملية. ستستخدم ما تعلمته لإكمال التمرين النهائي لمشروع الدورة التدريبية لديك.
6 videos6 readings5 quizzes
ستتعلم في الأسبوع الرابع كيفية إنشاء لوحة معلومات لإدارة العملاء المحتملين في HubSpot واستخدامها لقياس نجاح إدارة العملاء المحتملين. ستكتشف المقاييس الأساسية التي يجب تطبيقها لتحليل نجاحك. ستتعلم أيضًا كيفية إنشاء تقارير إدارة العملاء المحتملين في HubSpot.
6 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt
في الأسبوع الأخير، ستقوم بتجميع جميع التمارين التي أكملتها خلال الدورة التدريبية وإرسالها كمشروع لمراجعة الأقران. ستقوم بمراجعة عمل زملائك وإبداء ملاحظاتك عليه بالإضافة إلى تلقي ملاحظات حول عملك.
3 videos2 readings1 peer review
