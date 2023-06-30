HubSpot Academy
إدارة العملاء المحتملين باستخدام HubSpot
HubSpot Academy

إدارة العملاء المحتملين باستخدام HubSpot

This course is part of مندوب مبيعات HubSpot Professional Certificate

Taught in Arabic

Rachel Sheldon

Instructor: Rachel Sheldon

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

21 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • كيفية إنشاء إستراتيجية فعالة لإدارة العملاء المحتملين وسير عمل

  • تجزئة العملاء المحتملين وتأهيلهم وتعزيز العلاقات معهم من خلال HubSpot

  • كيفية تتبع نتائج إدارة العملاء المحتملين والإبلاغ عنها في لوحة المعلومات

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

18 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

21 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Business Essentials expertise

This course is part of the مندوب مبيعات HubSpot Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from HubSpot Academy
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

في الأسبوع الأول ستتعرف على أهمية إدارة العملاء المحتملين والمفاهيم الأساسية. ستتعلم كيفية تحديد مراحل انتقال العميل المحتمل وتخطيط عملية إدارة العملاء المحتملين. ستتعلم أيضًا كيفية استخدام اتفاقية مستوى الخدمة لتحديد أهداف المبيعات والتسويق وكذلك كيفية قيادة اجتماع "تسويق تسويق" فعال. بحلول نهاية الأسبوع ستكون قد أكملت ثلاثة تمارين ستصبح والتي جزءًا من مشروع مراجعة الأقران النهائي.

What's included

14 videos8 readings7 quizzes2 discussion prompts

ستركز هذا الأسبوع على تنظيم وتعزيز علاقات العملاء المحتملين. ستتعلم كيفية تقسيم العملاء المحتملين وتأهيلهم باستخدام إطار عمل تأهيل العملاء المحتملين. ستتعلم أيضًا كيفية استخدام أدوات HubSpots لتحسين هذه العمليات. ستكتشف كيفية استخدام HubSpot لإنشاء حملة ودفق تعزيز علاقات العملاء المحتملين. ستكمل تمرينين إضافيين لمشروعك النهائي.

What's included

10 videos6 readings4 quizzes

يدور هذا الأسبوع حول تحديد أولويات العملاء المحتملين والتوجيه. ستتعلم كيفية استخدام عملية تقييم العملاء المحتملين لتحديد أولويات العملاء المحتملين المؤهلين وكيفية إعداد هذه العملية في HubSpot. ستتعلم في الدرس الثاني كيفية تنفيذ توجيه العملاء المحتملين باستخدام HubSpot والسبب وراء أهمية إعداد هذه العملية. ستستخدم ما تعلمته لإكمال التمرين النهائي لمشروع الدورة التدريبية لديك.

What's included

6 videos6 readings5 quizzes

ستتعلم في الأسبوع الرابع كيفية إنشاء لوحة معلومات لإدارة العملاء المحتملين في HubSpot واستخدامها لقياس نجاح إدارة العملاء المحتملين. ستكتشف المقاييس الأساسية التي يجب تطبيقها لتحليل نجاحك. ستتعلم أيضًا كيفية إنشاء تقارير إدارة العملاء المحتملين في HubSpot.

What's included

6 videos4 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

في الأسبوع الأخير، ستقوم بتجميع جميع التمارين التي أكملتها خلال الدورة التدريبية وإرسالها كمشروع لمراجعة الأقران. ستقوم بمراجعة عمل زملائك وإبداء ملاحظاتك عليه بالإضافة إلى تلقي ملاحظات حول عملك.

What's included

3 videos2 readings1 peer review

Instructor

Rachel Sheldon
HubSpot Academy
8 Courses2,329 learners

Offered by

HubSpot Academy

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions