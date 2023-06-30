HubSpot Academy
تقارير المبيعات باستخدام HubSpot
تقارير المبيعات باستخدام HubSpot

This course is part of مندوب مبيعات HubSpot Professional Certificate

Taught in Arabic

Tiphaine Amblard

Instructor: Tiphaine Amblard

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

17 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • كيفية تدقيق بياناتك وتنقيحها وتنظيمها باستخدام منصة CRM (إدارة علاقات العملاء) الخاصة بـ HubSpot

  • تحديد وتحليل المقاييس الرئيسية لفعالية المبيعات ونجاح خدمة العملاء وفقًا لأهداف النشاط التجاري

  • كيفية إنشاء تقارير مخصصة على لوحة معلومات HubSpot مع عروض بيانات جيدة المظهر

There are 4 modules in this course

ستتعلم في الأسبوع الأول أهمية استخدام البيانات لدفع عملية صنع القرار والأهداف في عملك. سيتم تعريفك بمفهوم إطار الدائرة الذهبية لتحديد أهداف النشاط التجاري، وكذلك كيفية تحقيق تلك الأهداف باستخدام تحليل SWOT (نقاط القوة والضعف والفرص والتهديدات). ستتعلم أيضا كيفية تحديد أهداف SMART (دقيقة، قابلة للقياس، قابلة للتحقيق، ذات صلة، مُحددة بزمن). في الدرس الثاني، ستتعلم كيفية استخدام HubSpot CRM (أداة إدارة علاقات العملاء) لتنظيم بياناتك في سجلات وإنشاء خصائص اتصال مخصصة.

سوف تستكشف هذا الأسبوع مراحل جذب العملاء المحتملين، وكسب مشاركتهم، وإسعادهم. ستتعلم المقاييس الرئيسية لضمان جذب المحتوى التسويقي لديك للشخصيات المستهدفة. وستتعلم أيضا كيفية تحليل بيانات المبيعات ومقاييس نجاح خدمة العملاء في تقييم نجاح منتجاتك.

سنتناول هذا الأسبوع بالتفصيل كيفية إنشاء تقارير مخصصة ولوحات معلومات جيدة في HubSpot. وستتعلم كيفية التعامل مع أدوات HubSpot لتنظيم وعرض جميع البيانات التي جمعتها. وستتعلم كيفية استخدام HubSpot في إنشاء لوحات معلومات وتقارير جيدة المظهر ستساعدك على توصيل نتائجك بشكل فعال.

ينصب التركيز في الأسبوع الأخير على تطبيق المعرفة التي اكتسبتها مؤخرًا على مشروع الدورة التدريبية الخاص بك، حيث ستجمع بين جميع التمارين التي أكملتها طوال الدورة التدريبية، ثم تقدم المشروع لإجراء مراجعة الأقران.

Instructor

Tiphaine Amblard
HubSpot Academy
8 Courses6,824 learners

Offered by

HubSpot Academy

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

