ستستخدم في هذه الدورة التدريبية بيانات أعمالك، وتحدد المقاييس الرئيسية المستخدمة في إعداد تقارير المبيعات باستخدام لوحات معلومات HubSpot. أولاً، سوف تتعلم كيفية تشغيل النشاط التجاري القائم على البيانات، وكيفية تدقيق البيانات، وتنقيحها، وتنظيمها داخل HubSpot لإدارة علاقات العملاء. ستتعلم بعد ذلك كيفية تحديد المقاييس الرئيسية المستخدمة لتحليل بياناتك الخاصة بالمبيعات ونجاح خدمة العملاء، ضمن مراحل المنهجية الداخلية. سيغطي هذا أنواع الاختبار، واستخدام أدوات Sales Hub (مركز المبيعات)، وإعداد التقارير في كل مرحلة من مراحل المنهجية. ستتعرف بعد ذلك على خطوات إنشاء تقرير مخصص بمظهر جيد باستخدام لوحات معلومات HubSpot، وسيشمل ذلك تعلم أفضل الممارسات لإعداد عروض البيانات. أخيرًا، ستتوج الدورة التدريبية بمشروع يطلب منك تطبيق مهاراتك في إعداد تقارير البيانات باستخدام لوحة المعلومات.
تقارير المبيعات باستخدام HubSpot
This course is part of مندوب مبيعات HubSpot Professional Certificate
Taught in Arabic
كيفية تدقيق بياناتك وتنقيحها وتنظيمها باستخدام منصة CRM (إدارة علاقات العملاء) الخاصة بـ HubSpot
تحديد وتحليل المقاييس الرئيسية لفعالية المبيعات ونجاح خدمة العملاء وفقًا لأهداف النشاط التجاري
كيفية إنشاء تقارير مخصصة على لوحة معلومات HubSpot مع عروض بيانات جيدة المظهر
There are 4 modules in this course
ستتعلم في الأسبوع الأول أهمية استخدام البيانات لدفع عملية صنع القرار والأهداف في عملك. سيتم تعريفك بمفهوم إطار الدائرة الذهبية لتحديد أهداف النشاط التجاري، وكذلك كيفية تحقيق تلك الأهداف باستخدام تحليل SWOT (نقاط القوة والضعف والفرص والتهديدات). ستتعلم أيضا كيفية تحديد أهداف SMART (دقيقة، قابلة للقياس، قابلة للتحقيق، ذات صلة، مُحددة بزمن). في الدرس الثاني، ستتعلم كيفية استخدام HubSpot CRM (أداة إدارة علاقات العملاء) لتنظيم بياناتك في سجلات وإنشاء خصائص اتصال مخصصة.
12 videos4 readings5 quizzes2 discussion prompts
سوف تستكشف هذا الأسبوع مراحل جذب العملاء المحتملين، وكسب مشاركتهم، وإسعادهم. ستتعلم المقاييس الرئيسية لضمان جذب المحتوى التسويقي لديك للشخصيات المستهدفة. وستتعلم أيضا كيفية تحليل بيانات المبيعات ومقاييس نجاح خدمة العملاء في تقييم نجاح منتجاتك.
8 videos12 readings7 quizzes
سنتناول هذا الأسبوع بالتفصيل كيفية إنشاء تقارير مخصصة ولوحات معلومات جيدة في HubSpot. وستتعلم كيفية التعامل مع أدوات HubSpot لتنظيم وعرض جميع البيانات التي جمعتها. وستتعلم كيفية استخدام HubSpot في إنشاء لوحات معلومات وتقارير جيدة المظهر ستساعدك على توصيل نتائجك بشكل فعال.
13 videos2 readings6 quizzes
ينصب التركيز في الأسبوع الأخير على تطبيق المعرفة التي اكتسبتها مؤخرًا على مشروع الدورة التدريبية الخاص بك، حيث ستجمع بين جميع التمارين التي أكملتها طوال الدورة التدريبية، ثم تقدم المشروع لإجراء مراجعة الأقران.
3 videos2 readings1 peer review
