Whether you're completely new to sales and looking to start a new career, or you want to grow in your current sales role, this five-course career training program from the inbound sales experts at HubSpot can help you reach your career goals.
You’ll start by learning the basics of sales enablement and how sales and marketing teams can collaborate to create and keep relationships with their targeted buyers. You’ll develop data-driven sales goals and influential content to enable you to achieve those goals. The skills you get through the program will teach you the fundamental skills employers are looking for when hiring for entry level sales roles, including how to generate, connect with, and manage leads. You’ll learn to analyze the effectiveness of your sales tactics and the success of your customer service with data and reporting using HubSpot’s CRM software.
This program will prepare you for your next role with hands-on projects that will apply your new skills, and you’ll create a portfolio to present to potential employers when interviewing for your next role. You’ll get real experience with HubSpot’s CRM Software and learn sales best practices.
You’ll earn a Professional Certificate when you graduate, and you’ll also be able to take the free HubSpot certification exams throughout the program, to help your resume stand out. Start preparing for a new career in sales or customer relationship management. Enroll today!
Applied Learning Project
Each course will include a project and tasks where you must apply your skills in a practical way. These tasks are directly transferable to skills you will need to use on the job, such as writing an email to a customer, developing your own buyer persona, building data reports on HubSpot dashboards, and mapping out your sales process.