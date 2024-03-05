Google
Foundations of Cybersecurity
Google

Foundations of Cybersecurity

This course is part of Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Google Career Certificates

Instructor: Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

685,819 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.9

(18,958 reviews)

|

99%

Beginner level
No prior experience required
14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Recognize core skills and knowledge needed to become a cybersecurity analyst

  • Identify how security attacks impact business operations

  • Explain security ethics

  • Identify common tools used by cybersecurity analysts

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

13 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
4.9

(18,958 reviews)

|

99%

Beginner level
No prior experience required
14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your Computer Security and Networks expertise

This course is part of the Google Cybersecurity Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Google
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

Begin your journey into cybersecurity! You'll explore the cybersecurity field, and learn about the job responsibilities of cybersecurity professionals.

What's included

10 videos7 readings3 quizzes2 discussion prompts4 plugins

You will explore how cybersecurity threats have appeared and evolved alongside the adoption of computers. You will also understand how past and present cyber attacks have influenced the development of the security field. In addition, you'll get an overview of the eight security domains.

What's included

7 videos4 readings3 quizzes1 plugin

You will learn about security frameworks and controls, which are used to mitigate organizational risk. You'll cover principles of the CIA triad and various National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) frameworks. In addition, you'll explore security ethics.

What's included

7 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

You’ll discover common tools used by cybersecurity analysts to identify and mitigate risk. You'll learn about security information and event management (SIEM) tools, network protocol analyzers, and programming languages such as Python and SQL.

What's included

5 videos7 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Instructor

Instructor ratings
4.9 (6,590 ratings)
Google Career Certificates

Top Instructor

Google
324 Courses9,338,944 learners

Offered by

Google

Recommended if you're interested in Computer Security and Networks

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

Learner reviews

Showing 3 of 18958

4.9

18,958 reviews

  • 5 stars

    88.03%

  • 4 stars

    10.41%

  • 3 stars

    0.97%

  • 2 stars

    0.27%

  • 1 star

    0.30%

EF
4

Reviewed on Mar 4, 2024

LL
5

Reviewed on May 19, 2023

LC
5

Reviewed on Jul 3, 2023

View more reviews

New to Computer Security and Networks? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions