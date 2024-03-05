Foundations of Cybersecurity

This is the first course in the Google Cybersecurity Certificate. These courses will equip you with the skills you need to prepare for an entry-level cybersecurity job.
In this course, you will be introduced to the world of cybersecurity through an interactive curriculum developed by Google. You will identify significant events that led to the development of the cybersecurity field, explain the importance of cybersecurity in today's business operations, and explore the job responsibilities and skills of an entry-level cybersecurity analyst. Google employees who currently work in cybersecurity will guide you through videos, provide hands-on activities and examples that simulate common cybersecurity tasks, and help you build your skills to prepare for jobs. Learners who complete the eight courses in the Google Cybersecurity Certificate will be equipped to apply for entry-level cybersecurity roles. No previous experience is necessary. By the end of this course, you will: - Identify how security attacks impact business operations. - Explore the job responsibilities and core skills of an entry-level cybersecurity analyst. - Recognize how past and present attacks on organizations led to the development of the cybersecurity field. - Learn the CISSP eight security domains. - Identify security domains, frameworks, and controls. - Explain security ethics. - Recognize common tools used by cybersecurity analysts.