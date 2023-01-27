In today’s highly connected world, having an understanding of cybersecurity concepts is increasingly important. Business professionals interested in understanding the risk cybersecurity threats pose to their business, look no further! The Google Cybersecurity Action Team: Cybersecurity Essentials course provides an introduction to cybersecurity terminology, principles, and concepts. Throughout the course, you will cover six security domains, and business continuity and disaster response planning topics. The course includes a series of instructor-led demonstrations to provide real-life examples of cybersecurity tasks in action.
Office of the CISO Institute: Cybersecurity Essentials
Taught in English
4,308 already enrolled
Course
Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
(19 reviews)
What you'll learn
Understand core cybersecurity terms, acronyms, concepts, and controls to be able to communicate about cybersecurity with confidence
Evaluate cybersecurity scenarios for better decision making
Analyze threats and risks within an organization’s landscape
Recognize various cybersecurity technologies, including: firewalls, encryption, intrusion detection systems, antivirus/anti-malware, and many more
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 6 modules in this course
What's included
11 videos
What's included
8 videos
What's included
17 videos1 app item
What's included
18 videos2 app items
What's included
13 videos1 app item
Recap the course objectives and areas covered.
What's included
1 video
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Computer Security and Networks
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Computer Security and Networks? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
The Google Cybersecurity Action Team: Cybersecurity Essentials Course can be completed in under 10 hours and is developed by the Google Cybersecurity Action Team. This course provides an introduction to cybersecurity terminology, principles and concepts and is intended for business professionals. The Google Cybersecurity Certificate goes deeper in the field and prepares learners for entry-level positions in three to six months. Designed and taught by Google employees, certificate graduates have the opportunity to connect with 150 employers currently hiring.
Cybersecurity is defined as the protection of data, systems, and networks from deliberate or accidental misuse. Cybersecurity involves the protection of our data, which is our primary asset. We must also defend the systems that perform the storage and processing as well as the networks over which information flows.
An understanding of cybersecurity concepts is increasingly significant in today’s highly connected world.