Office of the CISO Institute: Cybersecurity Essentials
Office of the CISO Institute: Cybersecurity Essentials

Taught in English

4,308 already enrolled

4.3

(19 reviews)

Beginner level
No prior experience required
9 hours to complete
3 weeks at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand core cybersecurity terms, acronyms, concepts, and controls to be able to communicate about cybersecurity with confidence

  • Evaluate cybersecurity scenarios for better decision making

  • Analyze threats and risks within an organization’s landscape

  • Recognize various cybersecurity technologies, including: firewalls, encryption, intrusion detection systems, antivirus/anti-malware, and many more

Skills you'll gain

There are 6 modules in this course

What's included

11 videos

What's included

8 videos

What's included

17 videos1 app item

What's included

18 videos2 app items

What's included

13 videos1 app item

Recap the course objectives and areas covered.

What's included

1 video

Instructor

Office of the CISO Institute
Google
1 Course4,308 learners

Offered by

Google

