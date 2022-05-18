Build key skills needed to recognize common security threats and risks. Discover the characteristics of cyber-attacks and learn how organizations employ best practices to guard against them.
About this Course
Basic computer operating skills, including using a web browser.
What you will learn
Recognize the importance of data security, maintaining data integrity,and confidentiality
Demonstrate the installation of software updates and patches
Identify preferred practices for authentication, encryption, and device security
Discuss types of security threats, breaches, malware, social engineering, and other attack vectors
Skills you will gain
- Information Security (INFOSEC)
- Cyberattacks
- Application Security
- Cryptography
- security
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Common Security Threats and Risks
Cybersecurity is the practice of protecting systems, networks, and programs from digital attacks. These attacks typically include business interruptions or the theft, tampering, or destruction of sensitive information. Ransomware attacks are on the rise and are predicted to cost victims more than $265 billion (USD) annually by 2031. And that is just one type of threat we all need to protect against. The need for organizations to implement effective security practices has never been more important or urgent. This module will teach you the skills you need to identify basic security threats and choose the best security practices to address those threats.
Security Best Practices
Unfortunately, there’s no single solution for effective cybersecurity. The best practice is to use multiple layers of security. Some great first steps you can take to improve security and build a solid foundation to protect against cyberattacks are to use strong passwords, good password management, and multi-factor authentication. You should also limit access to data and resources to only those people who need them. Your security plan can be further rounded out and strengthened by using techniques such as device hardening, and encryption, and by educating employees about cyberthreats as a regular part of their training. This week, you’ll learn more about security, including password management, creating effective passwords, and securing devices. You’ll learn the differences between authentication, authorization, and accounting, and how these concepts help secure devices and validate logons. You’ll also learn how encryption can help secure data transmissions and how to manage email and spam.
Safe Browsing Practices
From people, to computers, to mobile phones, and the Internet of Things, everything is connected. Today there are more devices than people. For some, mobile phones and tablets have replaced traditional desktop computers and laptops. The web is where people and businesses get things done and it’s always on, 24 hours a day.
Final Quiz
In this module, you’ll assess your course knowledge through a final quiz based on the previous four modules.
