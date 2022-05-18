About this Course

23,251 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Basic computer operating skills, including using a web browser.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize the importance of data security, maintaining data integrity,and confidentiality

  • Demonstrate the installation of software updates and patches

  • Identify preferred practices for authentication, encryption, and device security

  • Discuss types of security threats, breaches, malware, social engineering, and other attack vectors

Skills you will gain

  • Information Security (INFOSEC)
  • Cyberattacks
  • Application Security
  • Cryptography
  • security
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Basic computer operating skills, including using a web browser.

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

IBM

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Common Security Threats and Risks

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 29 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Security Best Practices 

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Safe Browsing Practices

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 31 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Final Quiz

1 hour to complete
2 readings

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder