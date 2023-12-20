IBM
Cybersecurity Fundamentals Specialization
IBM

Cybersecurity Fundamentals Specialization

Unlock your cybersecurity professional potential. Develop fluency in essential Cybersecurity skills and competencies and safeguard your digital assets.

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

IBM Skills Network Team
Dee Dee Collette
Jeff Crume

Instructors: IBM Skills Network Team

Specialization - 3 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.7

(23 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

3 months at 2 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Identify common security threats and risks; explain characteristics of cyberattacks and best practices to guard against them

  • Discuss cybersecurity fundamentals, including topics like the five security principles, CIA triad, IAM, endpoint security, and security domains

  • Explain how organizations respond to, recover from, and continue to operate during unplanned disruptions

  • Explain cybersecurity roles, including their key responsibilities, daily tasks, career path, relevant certifications, and salary ranges

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

December 2023

Specialization - 3 course series

Introduction to Cybersecurity Essentials

Course 1 12 hours 4.8 (464 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Recognize the importance of data security, maintaining data integrity, and confidentiality

  • Demonstrate the installation of software updates and patches

  • Identify preferred practices for authentication, encryption, and device security

  • Discuss types of security threats, breaches, malware, social engineering, and other attack vectors

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cybersecurity
Category: Cryptography
Category: Cyberattacks
Category: Information Security (INFOSEC)
Category: Application Security

Cybersecurity Architecture

Course 2 12 hours 5.0 (10 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Describe the five foundational principles of cybersecurity and the Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability (CIA) triad

  • Summarize the different areas that a cybersecurity architect must adopt to develop a secure enterprise solution

  • Discuss the different security domains, including IAM, endpoint security, network security, application security, and data security

  • Demonstrate your proficiency in recommending methods to improve network security in a given scenario

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cybersecurity
Category: Network Security
Category: Data Security
Category: Digital Network Architecture
Category: Application Security

Introduction to Cybersecurity Careers

Course 3 7 hours 4.7 (88 ratings)

What you'll learn

  • Compare the roles and responsibilities of various careers within the cybersecurity field and how to progress from one level to the next level.

  • Map IT fundamental skills, technical skills, and soft skills to the different job roles at various levels in cybersecurity.

  • Identify the required certifications such as Security+, A+, CISSP, and CEH   for different job roles and the contents of each certification.

  • Discover the right role for you in cybersecurity and learn how to prepare for your chosen career path.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cybersecurity
Category: Cybersecurity Careers
Category: Information Security (INFOSEC)
Category: CompTIA Certifications
Category: ISC2 certifications

Instructors

IBM Skills Network Team
IBM
55 Courses759,302 learners

Offered by

IBM

