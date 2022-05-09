Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to Cybersecurity Essentials by IBM
About the Course
Build key skills needed to recognize common security threats and risks. Discover the characteristics of cyber-attacks and learn how organizations employ best practices to guard against them.
Designed specifically for beginners and those who are interested in a Cyber Analyst I or an entry-level Cloud & Security Engineer role, this course dives into the world of cybersecurity to give you the critical skills employers need. This course also supports the needs of technical support roles, who can find themselves on the front lines of defense for cybersecurity issues and is part of the IBM Technical Support Professional Certificate.
Learn about malware and explore methods for securing and managing confidential information. Then, discover how to configure browsers to help reduce security breaches....
Filter by:
1 - 2 of 2 Reviews for Introduction to Cybersecurity Essentials
By Kev R
•
May 9, 2022
Well worth my time.
By Jennifer P
•
May 18, 2022
It was worth taking. Much better than what my own employer provided.