By Rachel L•
Jan 10, 2023
Good and interesting introduction to cybersecurity for those wanting a fast and accessible overview of some of the tools and concepts in cybersecurity. Topics covered include ethics, commonly used programming languages, vocabulary used in the field, frameworks, and even some tools for job searching. The videos are short, watchable, and contain a lot of information without seeming overly dense. Overall, this is a well organized and good course to get a sense of what cybersecurity is about.
By Qadry•
Jan 22, 2023
It was an incredibly informative and engaging experience. The interactive curriculum developed by Google provided a thorough introduction to the world of cybersecurity and helped me understand the significance of the field in today's business operations. The course was led by Google employees who currently work in cybersecurity, which added a level of credibility and real-world experience to the content. One thing that I particularly liked was the instructor's way of speaking. She was able to explain complex concepts in a way that was easy to understand and kept me engaged throughout the course.
The course provided hands-on activities and examples that simulated common cybersecurity tasks, which helped me build the skills needed for an entry-level cybersecurity role. The instructor was knowledgeable and provided clear explanations, which made the material easy to understand even for someone with no previous experience in the field.
Overall, I highly recommend this course to anyone looking to gain a foundational understanding of cybersecurity and prepare for an entry-level role in the field. The Google Cybersecurity Certificate is a valuable asset for anyone looking to start a career in cybersecurity.
By Kaiquan M•
Mar 23, 2023
Google's Cybersecurity Specialisation Course 1 was good in covering:
-What this 8-course specialisation will cover, including abit of an introduction to what is to come (eg. the 8 CISSP security domains, cyber tools to cover in this specialisation, programming skills)
-common cybersecurity terms and what they mean
-common cybersecurity attacks and what they mean
-transferable and technical skills
By Valeri A D•
Jan 15, 2023
For me, the course was full of information, educational and useful, with very well explained information and materials, and with enough good tests to see what you lack. The lecturer explained clearly and created a pleasant atmosphere. The only thing I might need is more practical knowledge, but I think that will be needed at a later stage in my studies.
By Jenifur N•
Jan 15, 2023
I personally like how the course content is organized. Mostly, the reading part of each module is fully details about the concepts are really helpful along with the lecture video. The lecture is full of foundational knowledge of Cyber Security roles and tasks.
By Tabetha G•
Jan 15, 2023
The Foundations of Cybersecurity course is a great start on anyone's cybersecurity journey. I personally had some knowledge of these concepts but really needed the refresher. This is a great course for anyone who is even curious about cybersecurity.
By Michael P•
Jan 10, 2023
Really great introduction to Cybersecurity and everything that goes on within the field. It's interesting to understand that there are many domains outside of 'hacking' and 'defending' that are very important in keeping enterprises and users safe.
By Hunter C•
Jan 17, 2023
This course provides an excellent introduction to the field of cybersecurity. The instructor was engaging, and I learned a ton of new terms and real world examples. Excited for the next course in the program!
By Mr. A L C•
Jan 15, 2023
The Foundations of Cybersecurity is an excellent beginners course. May i recommend to add duscussions and examples on cyber threats and cyber attacks suffered by other countries and not to be US centric.
By Antonella B•
Jan 15, 2023
A very interesting, albeit basic, foundational course. Most useful for people who don't have a technical background, slightly redundant for tech people. Overall, a very well crafted course.
By Sarah A S•
Jan 16, 2023
Really nice introductory course with great historical information and a wonderful foundation in the legal basis of the information security profession.
By James K•
Feb 1, 2023
The stories and history made the course really interesting and the content covered the fundamentals well. The course also moved at a good pace for me
By Yewande A•
Jan 15, 2023
I am fairly new to the realm of cybersecurity; so far, this foundation course has been the best stepping stone into the right direction!
By Dragana Đ•
Jan 12, 2023
For everyone who would like to learn more about cybersecurity for own purpose or to change profession this course would be good start.
By Andreja Š•
Jan 15, 2023
I like the course. It has a lot of interesting and short video lectures and short readings, where the lectures are further explained.
By Pascal U E•
Jan 15, 2023
Great introduction to Cybersecurity, now I want to learn more and take the next course in the program. Thanks you Google.
By Mikhail B•
Jan 15, 2023
Good basis for the cybersecurity course. It lays out some basics and principals on which cybersecurity stands.
By Michał S•
Jan 13, 2023
Interesting and comprehensive introduction to Cybersecurity explaining different concepts. For real beginners.
By Alex S•
Apr 7, 2023
Great course for those individuals who want to understand cybersecurity concepts and get into the field
By Etape D•
Jan 22, 2023
This is a friendly introduction to cybersecurity. I love how succinct the lectures are. Great course!
By Dauda S•
Feb 16, 2023
Great introduction to the concept of Cyber Security, helps egt a solid foundational understanding
By W a•
Jan 15, 2023
Very clear concise weekly material with great end of section tests and glossaries
By Jean-Luc B•
Feb 2, 2023
This course provides great foundations of cybersecurity. Highly recommended
By saengduean n•
Jan 22, 2023
Easy to understand for the person who start from Zero knowledge. I love it.
By Ben K•
Jan 22, 2023
An excellent primer on the fundamentals and foundations of cybersecurity.