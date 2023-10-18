HubSpot Academy
Managing for Frictionless Sales
HubSpot Academy

Managing for Frictionless Sales

This course is part of Strategic Customer Relationship Management & Sales Technique Specialization

Taught in English

Kyle Jepson

Instructor: Kyle Jepson

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

16 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • How to create an effective and efficient sales process

  • How to develop a sales team hiring strategy

  • How to implement an effective sales team onboarding program

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

21 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

16 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Strategic Customer Relationship Management & Sales Technique Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 4 modules in this course

In the first week you will be introduced to the Frictionless Selling Framework and how to apply this framework so your team can spend more time selling and be aligned with your target buyer. You’ll also learn how to transform your sales team by giving them consistent opportunities to learn and improve.

What's included

18 videos7 readings6 quizzes5 discussion prompts

This week you will examine the Jobs Theory and how it can be used to help you target the right buyers for the product you are selling. You’ll also dive deeper into the buyer’s journey and how this will shape your sales process.

What's included

11 videos2 readings5 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In the third week you will focus on the importance of an effective sales training program in reaching your sales goals. You’ll also learn various coaching techniques to help your sales team members become even more successful.

What's included

7 videos2 readings4 quizzes2 discussion prompts

In the final week you will learn how to develop a strategy for hiring the best sales representatives and how to create an onboarding process that will ensure their success. You’ll finish out the course with some helpful tips for searching, applying, and interviewing for your next role.

What's included

9 videos4 readings6 quizzes4 discussion prompts

Instructor

Kyle Jepson
HubSpot Academy
8 Courses52,634 learners

Offered by

HubSpot Academy

Recommended if you're interested in Business Essentials

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Business Essentials? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions