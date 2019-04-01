About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Sales Training for High Performing Teams Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Sales Strategy
  • Negotiation
  • Customer
  • Planning
Instructor

Offered by

HubSpot Academy

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Techniques for a Human-Centric Sales Process.

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 2 readings
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

How To Find Businesses To Sell To

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 19 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

How to Book Meetings with Your Prospects

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 20 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Qualifying a Prospect Through Conversation

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 14 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

About the Sales Training for High Performing Teams Specialization

Sales Training for High Performing Teams

