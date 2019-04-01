This course will teach you an inbound approach to sales that focuses on being helpful, not salesy. By the end of this course, you'll be able to prospect for new business, qualify for high-quality prospects, book meetings with decision makers, handle buyer's objections, and negotiate and close a deal. By following this process, you'll be able to jumpstart your career in sales with tactical tips and advice to run an effective sales playbook.
- Sales Strategy
- Negotiation
- Customer
- Planning
HubSpot Academy
HubSpot Academy is the worldwide leader in inbound marketing, sales, and customer service/success education. Since 2012, HubSpot Academy has been on a mission to transform the way people and companies grow, offering online training for the digital age: courses, projects, certifications, and software training.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Techniques for a Human-Centric Sales Process.
In this module, we'll introduce the course, what you can expect, and the importance of being able to sell.
How To Find Businesses To Sell To
In this module, we'll introduce how to find businesses to sell to, referred to as prospecting. We'll cover basic prospecting techniques on Google, social media, networking events and more passive prospecting through simple inbound marketing for salespeople. There are further readings to learn about other prospecting tactics, activities for you to complete, and assessments to take.
How to Book Meetings with Your Prospects
In this module, you will learn how to filter for high-quality, good fit prospects. You'll do this by writing effective prospecting emails that communicate your value proposition to book meetings with prospects. We've provided further readings and resources to help you write better emails, activities for you to complete, and assessments to take.
Qualifying a Prospect Through Conversation
In this module, you're going to learn about the importance of the exploratory call and how that helps you further qualify your prospects through conversation. You'll get scripts and phrases to help you run the call and get the information you need while building a relationship with your prospects. There are further readings to learn about other prospecting tactics, activities for you to complete, and assessments to take.
Provide detail standard sales process for newbie, either for professional. If it is possible, can you share further detail about several CRM & CRM standard.
Really enjoyed the content and learned many new aspects of selling process. Course was in a structured format.
The course was quite interesting, a lot of the scenarios I have experienced this year. The knowledge I have received from the various trainers I will take with me for a long time.
my experience with coursera was amazing....thrilled as well with the insights being shared by the team will definitely recommend it to my colleagues as well...thanks
About the Sales Training for High Performing Teams Specialization
This specialization is intended for sales professionals at any point in their career, whether they're just starting to apply for sales jobs or leading a global sales organization. Each course follows a sales career progression, from just getting started, to mastering sales, managing sales, and executing an overall business strategy. No matter where you are in your career, this specialization will give you a new perspective on what it's like to be a sales job seeker, individual contributor, manager, and executive.
