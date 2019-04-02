NE
Oct 22, 2020
very practical. highly recommended, i rarely give reviews but when I do it really helps, it may not be from a famous institution but it is very practical if you are doing network marketing.
SS
Apr 6, 2020
my experience with coursera was amazing....thrilled as well with the insights being shared by the team\n\nwill definitely recommend it to my colleagues as well...thanks
By Son N H•
Apr 2, 2019
Provide detail standard sales process for newbie, either for professional.
If it is possible, can you share further detail about several CRM & CRM standard.
By Tayfun K•
Mar 21, 2018
Very practical course with a lot of real life experiences. I found the suggestions and methods very useful especially as someone with a limited knowledge of sales.
By Dr M B F•
Aug 23, 2019
I already use hubspot and these 4 courses in giving my a much broader insight and tips in order to help me work effectively.
By Karan P•
Jul 12, 2018
Amazing content conveyed in a simple way throughout the course. One of the best courses I've come across in sales domain!
By Digby D•
Dec 26, 2017
Effective, energizing, to the point. Doesn't matter if you're new to sales or an old hand looking to update your skillset, you'll find something of value to take away from the course. Can't say I'm a big fan of the blatant recruitment at the end, but the course itself is fine.
By Vlad J•
Jan 15, 2018
This course is mostly a glance of what hubspot salesperson ought to be and is mostly geared towards selling to very affluent prospect such as techies, C-suite corp. It does give some input that can be used but in most of my experiences I had to convince people that they need something not necessarily allow them to find out what they are missing out and stand your ground as Hubspot seems to advocate. Granted as they say in the course there prospect are people or companies that actually showe interest in their products. So one need to keep that in mind.
By Nickolay L•
Feb 9, 2018
Material is good and I definitely learned something new. The problem is with advertising of HubSpot. It's everywhere in the course (every slide and video).
It's strange to pay for this course and see tons of advertising.
By Tanya M•
Sep 8, 2020
I loved this course! I was applying for a sales position and an operations management position and was offered the operations management position. Even if I don't have to officially do sales in my new position, I can still use the techniques and strategies presented in this course for networking team work within the company and the sub-vendors/suppliers with whom I'll be working.
By Ankush K•
Sep 22, 2020
It was a great opportunity to understand the thinking and process behind every sales. The series of emails which are to be drafted with a goal were most useful. The course showed how a prospects should be made to realize the benefits and advantages of working with us over the competitors. The notes provided can help us to revise basic but important concepts. Thankyou
By RAHUL B R•
Jul 13, 2020
I absolutely loved the course from Hubspot. The Explanations are to the point and comprehensive.
All the reading materials provided will help you to ingrain your concepts much deeper. Anyone looking for Sales Role in their Industry I highly suggest this Course along with the other three specializations since they provide a better understanding of your core knowledge.
By Kim I•
May 8, 2021
Excellent course, which takes you through all the different steps of the sales process. The training material was professional providing practical examples. I would recommend this course not only to sales people, it is a great course for anyone who needs some sales knowledge in their lives: it is useful for interviews, "selling an idea to your colleagues", etc.
By Anirban P•
Jun 16, 2020
One of the most practical and to the point courses I have done so far. It not only teaches you relevant Sales Techniques at different stages of the Sales Process but also provide with specific valuable tools, resources, and implementable guidelines. Overall, a highly recommended course. Thank you, team Hubspot for this insightful experience.
By Deep p•
Jul 24, 2020
the course was really helpful and knowledgeable , it provided us with the written picture of the real world in sales, i am sure this will help us most in leading towards our sales career. thankyou so much for the course and thanks to all faculty members, hoping to get such more courses about the sales and about the industry trends in sales.
By Marcelo E M N•
Jul 28, 2020
Outstanding teaching on what for me was such an abstract concept as inbound sales. The videos couldn't be more clear or better structured. The confidence of the instructors really helped you believe they have the experience you need to learn from. The resources they shared with me are going to be key for my current position! Thank you!
By Yaseer A•
Oct 3, 2019
It was a really great understanding that I received through following this Course, I got very clear of how should I map my pitch when it comes to Negotiations and Closing a Sale!
Really excited about it and I can wait to put it to action with my upcoming prospects in my sales career.
Thank you, Hubspot for this very valuable Course.
By Shreya A•
Aug 26, 2020
I have learnt a lot from this course, earlier I used to think that sales is not much of importance than marketing but this course not only explains the techniques of a salesperson but also explains the etiquette one should apply in their professional life. The course was too the point.
By Mykhailo T•
Aug 2, 2020
It would be great to have more feedback from the HubSpot team! All the questions are well designed and up to the point. However, as we write, no one is checking our answers and the feedback is always valuable. By the very least, there could be more peer-graded assignments.
By Keerthi C V•
Apr 20, 2020
Love the course it is one of the most elaborate step by step guide to a sales fresher. II myself was preparing for a sales job and this course truly helped me in every bit. I especially love the curated call, email format which we can use in our actual sales.
By KAZI N A•
Jun 25, 2020
I totally loved this course. never thought that an introvert like me will have the aptitude to sell. English is not my language but being verbal is important. understanding customers is important. and the fear of rejection should be conquered.
By Paula A J•
Sep 18, 2020
This was a great course for a beginner like myself. I genuinely appreciated the downloadable resources that were available throughout the course such as relevant scripts and templates and can't wait to continue practicing the methods learned.
By MELANIE P•
Jun 27, 2020
Great techniques and informative materials.Ive learn a lot of techniques and tips that I can use in my current job.Keep it coming hubspot you’ve helped a lot of people like me that want to understand more in sales world.
By MARIO A G F•
Mar 8, 2021
Es un buen curso, te enseña técnicas para poder acercarte a las personas y poder vender no enfocado al producto, sino a las personas, a la ayuda que tus conocimientos, productos o servicios pueden ayudarle.
By Joshua J•
Sep 6, 2018
Really practical and easy to follow. The materials are genuinely helpful and simple to understand. This course was very accessible and I am recommending it to my friends who I think will gain a lot from it.
By Noah L Z E•
Oct 23, 2020
very practical. highly recommended, i rarely give reviews but when I do it really helps, it may not be from a famous institution but it is very practical if you are doing network marketing.
By Suvidha S•
Apr 7, 2020
my experience with coursera was amazing....thrilled as well with the insights being shared by the team
will definitely recommend it to my colleagues as well...thanks