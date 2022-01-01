- Sales Management
- Sales
- strategy
- career growth
- Sales Strategy
- Communication
- Inbound Sales
- Negotiation
- Customer
- Planning
- Training
- Inspection
Sales Training for High Performing Teams Specialization
Accelerate Your Sales Career. No matter where you are in your sales career, this specialization will take it to the next level.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will discuss sales strategy, apply what they've learned to their own organizations or the organizations they're applying to, and participate and review peer discussions to build sales skills that will serve them at all stages of their career.
No prior experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Sales Training: Building Your Sales Career
Whether you're thinking about a career in sales, just getting started at your new sales job, or managing entry level sales people, this course will provide you a valuable perspective on your sales career. You'll start out the course with an overview of what it takes to be successful in sales. It might surprise you. You'll learn why most people have it all wrong about sales!
Sales Training: Techniques for a Human-Centric Sales Process
This course will teach you an inbound approach to sales that focuses on being helpful, not salesy. By the end of this course, you'll be able to prospect for new business, qualify for high-quality prospects, book meetings with decision makers, handle buyer's objections, and negotiate and close a deal. By following this process, you'll be able to jumpstart your career in sales with tactical tips and advice to run an effective sales playbook.
Sales Training: Sales Team Management
In this course, you will learn how to define your target market, create a scalable sales process, and build training, coaching, hiring, and onboarding programs to help your sales team grow better.
Sales Training: Inbound Business Strategy
Welcome to the Inbound Certification course!
HubSpot Academy
HubSpot Academy is the worldwide leader in inbound marketing, sales, and customer service/success education. Since 2012, HubSpot Academy has been on a mission to transform the way people and companies grow, offering online training for the digital age: courses, projects, certifications, and software training.
