This specialization is intended for sales professionals at any point in their career, whether they're just starting to apply for sales jobs or leading a global sales organization. Each course follows a sales career progression, from just getting started, to mastering sales, managing sales, and executing an overall business strategy. No matter where you are in your career, this specialization will give you a new perspective on what it's like to be a sales job seeker, individual contributor, manager, and executive.
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

Sales Training: Building Your Sales Career

Sales Training: Techniques for a Human-Centric Sales Process

Sales Training: Sales Team Management

Sales Training: Inbound Business Strategy

