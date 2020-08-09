In this course, you will learn how to define your target market, create a scalable sales process, and build training, coaching, hiring, and onboarding programs to help your sales team grow better.
HubSpot Academy is the worldwide leader in inbound marketing, sales, and customer service/success education. Since 2012, HubSpot Academy has been on a mission to transform the way people and companies grow, offering online training for the digital age: courses, projects, certifications, and software training.
In this module, you'll learn how to hire and onboard new hires so that they can ramp up as quickly and efficiently as possible.
Learn how to build training, coaching, hiring, and onboarding programs to help your sales team grow fast.
Great content to explore the professional readiness of a Sales Manager.
Great course.I really learnt alot from the lecturers.
Really recommend the entire Hubspot series and it's software.
I enjoyed the video content from the subject matter experts - very insightful
This specialization is intended for sales professionals at any point in their career, whether they're just starting to apply for sales jobs or leading a global sales organization. Each course follows a sales career progression, from just getting started, to mastering sales, managing sales, and executing an overall business strategy. No matter where you are in your career, this specialization will give you a new perspective on what it's like to be a sales job seeker, individual contributor, manager, and executive.
