Learner Reviews & Feedback for Sales Training: Sales Team Management by HubSpot Academy

4.7
stars
67 ratings
14 reviews

About the Course

In this course, you will learn how to define your target market, create a scalable sales process, and build training, coaching, hiring, and onboarding programs to help your sales team grow better. Whether you're already managing a sales team, or aspire to manage one at some point in your career, this course will explain what's involved when it comes to setting up a sales process, coaching your team, hiring new team members, and getting those team members up to speed as fast as possible....

Top reviews

JR

Aug 5, 2020

I enjoyed the video content from the subject matter experts - very insightful

SM

Oct 11, 2020

Great content to explore the professional readiness of a Sales Manager.

By Dr M B F

Sep 3, 2019

Really recommend the entire Hubspot series and it's software.

By Роман М

Feb 14, 2019

Useful information for a client-oriented sales team.

By Stavros V

Apr 9, 2022

Great insights into sales management. Some hidden jems are inside this course. The knowledge acquired may be a perfect fit for your organization. If not, you can use it as an inspiration as you move forward.

By Joel R

Aug 6, 2020

By Saket M

Oct 12, 2020

By Edwin O D

Aug 10, 2020

Great course.I really learnt alot from the lecturers.

By Anthony A

Aug 23, 2021

Excellent Course to horn ones sales ability.

By Dzmitry R

Mar 22, 2019

Yes! Yes! Yes. Training is everything.

By Masha B

Jul 9, 2020

Very insightful and well presented.

By Sean R P I

Jun 27, 2021

This is a great course!

By Harinatha R N

Aug 27, 2021

Very good course

By VINAYAK M

Jul 20, 2020

Excellent

By Amrendra p R

May 17, 2020

It's really helpful

By Georgios G

Mar 4, 2020

Bad course. They just ripped me off. I was forced to wait for a review and paid another 44 euros for no reason.

