Welcome to the Inbound Certification course!
This course will introduce you to inbound and provide you with a big picture view of everything you need for a successful inbound strategy. So, why inbound? Inbound is a fundamental shift in the way you do business. Instead of an interruption-based message where the marketer or salesperson had all the control, inbound is about empowering potential customers. Consumer’s buying behaviors have changed and will continue to change. That's the driving force behind inbound. What your customers want today is different than what they wanted 10 years ago. That means you need to change the way you market, sell, and service to match the way people actually want to shop and buy. So, wondering what to expect in this course? After an initial lesson on an introduction to the inbound fundamentals, the course consists of a set of lessons that follows the inbound methodology. The inbound methodology illustrates the four stages that make an inbound business. It reflects the entire inbound marketing, sales, services, and relationship process. The stages are Attract, Convert, Close, and Delight. Each lesson includes different tactics that you can apply to help you and your business grow better. You’ll also hear from HubSpot executives and leadership including: HubSpot’s Co-founders Brian Halligan & Dharmesh Shah. Chief People Officer, Katie Burke. VP of HubSpot Academy, Mark Kilens. VP of Marketing, Meghan Anderson. SVP of Product, Christopher O’Donnell. VP of Sales, Michelle Benfer. And VP of Customer Success, Alison Elworthy