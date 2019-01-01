Manage and schedule content in Facebook Creator Studio
Learn how to use the Facebook Creator Studio to manage and schedule your content for your social media pages.
In this project, learners will learn how to manage and schedule your content in Facebook Creator Studio. Facebook Creator Studio has all of the tools that you need together, for you to be able to publish your content, manage it, monetize it and measure your content. You can do all of that for all of your Facebook pages and Instagram accounts. Facebook Creator Studio is the perfect tool to manage your social media presence completely free and in a platform that lets you do it all. In this project you will have the opportunity to learn how you can be effective in your social media management skills and how to take advantage of the tools that you have in hand already. If you are looking into getting better with social media this is the guided project for you. Facebook Creator Studio it's free and available for you if you have a Facebook page.
Marketing
Social Media Marketing
Social Media
Social Media Platforms
Content Marketing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Get familiar with Facebook Creator Studio homepage dashboard
Learn how to schedule content using Creator Studio
Analyze your insights using Creator Studio
Optional Practice Task: Schedule a post on Facebook
Get to know the monetization parameters in Creator Studio
Explore creative tools and learn how to manage and schedule content for instagram in Creator Studio
Optional Challenge Task: Crosspost content from Facebook to Instagram.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
