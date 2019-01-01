Getting Started With Facebook Creator Studio
You'll learn how to manage you business page and content on Facebook creator studio. This will help you interact effectively with your customers.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
By the end of this project, you will be able to upload, compose and post Facebook content in Creator Studio. Throughout the tasks, You will be able to bulk upload videos from Facebook creator studio and go live from Facebook creator studio. Moreover, You will be able to cross-post videos across multiple Facebook pages and schedule, backdate and set a Facebook posts expiration date and finally you will be able to create and manage Facebook pages in the creator studio. This guided project is for intermediate users of Facebook Business users since we will develop from the basic knowledge of running a Facebook Page. This project will provide you with the ability to identify and practice all of the tools you need to efficiently post, manage and measure content across all of your Facebook Pages in Creator Studio. It also enables you to take advantage of new features that allow you to manage your Facebook business page. Anyone who manages a Page can use Creator Studio, though your Page role determines the specific information you see and the actions you can take.
Have a Facebook account with 2 business pages
Be familiar with the interface and can easily navigate through Facebook
Creator Studio
Cross-Posting
Backdate
Live
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Upload, Compose and Post Facebook Content in Creator Studio
Bulk Upload Videos from Facebook Creator Studio and Going Live from Facebook Creator Studio.
Cross-post Videos across Multiple Facebook pages.
Schedule, Backdate and Set a Facebook Posts Expiration Date.
Create and Manage Facebook Pages in Creator Studio.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
