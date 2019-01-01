Create a Facebook Business Page
Create a detailed Facebook page
Setup automated responses and automated messages
Add another admin to your Facebook page
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
This1.5-hour long project-based course is an introduction on how to create a Facebook business page. For this project, we will be working on Facebook. Facebook is a social media platform and a great resource for businesses looking to reach a wider audience. The following will be covered: - Create a Facebook page with descriptions, profile picture and a cover photo. - Edit Facebook page’s full info. - Create automated messages and automated responses. - Add Instagram handle and WhatsApp number to Facebook. - Add an admin to your Facebook Page. By the end of this project, you will create a Facebook business page. Note: If you don't have a Facebook account, you will need to create one to be able to complete the content.
This project is for any business owner/anyone looking to reach more people online leveraging on Facebook’s wide reach.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a Facebook page with descriptions, profile picture and a cover photo
Edit Facebook page’s full info
Create automated messages and automated responses
Add first post, Instagram handle and WhatsApp number to Facebook
Add an admin to your Facebook Page
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
