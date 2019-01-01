Profile

Emmanuel Ibekwe

Digital Marketing Trainer

Bio

Hi, I'm Emmanuel, rest assured I'm here to help you learn vital "how-tos" in digital marketing. I unwind by reading books, dancing and travelling to new places.

Courses

Discover types of Facebook Ads and the best for you

Using Twitter for Business and Twitter Analytics

Create forms for school or work Research using Typeform

Create a Landing Page using Mailchimp

How to use Twitter

Create a free online web presence using Blogger

Create a Facebook Business Page

Create Conditional Survey Forms using Zoho Forms

How to do a live broadcast on Facebook

How to create a Newsletter on Twitter using Revue

Create an Email Autoresponder Using Mailchimp

How to Create Multiple Automations using IFTTT

Create your First Twitter Ad

Get started with Hootsuite

Create an online presence with a free website from WordPress

How to Create a Facebook Ad from your Page

Sell Products like a Pro on Facebook Marketplace

Create official appointments using Calendly

How to create a Facebook or Instagram Ad with Mailchimp

