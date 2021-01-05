By Stella K•
Jan 4, 2021
The instructor is very helpful. The course takes you step by step to learn how to complete every needed task along the way in order to complete a nice result.
By Eva S•
Dec 4, 2020
Very descriptive and easy to understand. very happy with the process.
By Apostolos L•
Dec 14, 2020
You learn the basics of creating a facebook business page.
By Abigail E M•
Mar 21, 2021
It was just what i have been looking for to assist start a personal small business. I loved it.
By Nazim A•
Apr 26, 2021
Best teaching method
By Lankeshwara, S C•
Apr 3, 2021
Good!
By NUJHAT K•
Jul 9, 2021
GOOD
By Younes J•
Apr 1, 2021
Good
By Muhammad I K•
Mar 7, 2021
Too easy and short
By Tactical S P•
Jun 25, 2021
don't recommend its hard to do
By Sukaina S•
May 13, 2021
-It wasn't flexible to jump over the sections I already understand.
-the video stops working when I get out of the screen.
-you can get more information in a quick YouTube video more than that.
- I don't recommend it.
thank you.
By Laura C d M•
Aug 5, 2021
Great guide. I don´t know speak English very well but the subtitules help me a lot. Thanks
By WASIQUE A H•
Sep 22, 2021
Easy to learn professionally.
By Rajvir v•
Apr 9, 2022
very nice
By Nileshkumar•
Jan 31, 2022
Nice
By Muhammad U•
Mar 30, 2022
Very Basic Course
By Tina•
Nov 2, 2021
.
By George H M•
Aug 23, 2021
Okay for a very basic introductory course