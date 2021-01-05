Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Facebook Business Page by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
71 ratings
17 reviews

About the Course

This1.5-hour long project-based course is an introduction on how to create a Facebook business page. For this project, we will be working on Facebook. Facebook is a social media platform and a great resource for businesses looking to reach a wider audience. The following will be covered: - Create a Facebook page with descriptions, profile picture and a cover photo. - Edit Facebook page’s full info. - Create automated messages and automated responses. - Add Instagram handle and WhatsApp number to Facebook. - Add an admin to your Facebook Page. By the end of this project, you will create a Facebook business page. Note: If you don't have a Facebook account, you will need to create one to be able to complete the content....
Filter by:

1 - 18 of 18 Reviews for Create a Facebook Business Page

By Stella K

Jan 4, 2021

The instructor is very helpful. The course takes you step by step to learn how to complete every needed task along the way in order to complete a nice result.

By Eva S

Dec 4, 2020

Very descriptive and easy to understand. very happy with the process.

By Apostolos L

Dec 14, 2020

You learn the basics of creating a facebook business page.

By Abigail E M

Mar 21, 2021

It was just what i have been looking for to assist start a personal small business. I loved it.

By Nazim A

Apr 26, 2021

Best teaching method

By Lankeshwara, S C

Apr 3, 2021

Good!

By NUJHAT K

Jul 9, 2021

GOOD

By Younes J

Apr 1, 2021

Good

By Muhammad I K

Mar 7, 2021

Too easy and short

By Tactical S P

Jun 25, 2021

don't recommend its hard to do

By Sukaina S

May 13, 2021

-It wasn't flexible to jump over the sections I already understand.

-the video stops working when I get out of the screen.

-you can get more information in a quick YouTube video more than that.

- I don't recommend it.

thank you.

By Laura C d M

Aug 5, 2021

Great guide. I don´t know speak English very well but the subtitules help me a lot. Thanks

By WASIQUE A H

Sep 22, 2021

Easy to learn professionally.

By Rajvir v

Apr 9, 2022

v​ery nice

By Nileshkumar

Jan 31, 2022

Nice

By Muhammad U

Mar 30, 2022

Very Basic Course

By Tina

Nov 2, 2021

.

By George H M

Aug 23, 2021

Okay for a very basic introductory course

