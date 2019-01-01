Create a Facebook Shop in Commerce Manager
Build a Facebook Shop with an appropriate checkout method
Customize the layout & theme of the Shop
Add products to the Shop
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to build a Facebook shop, customize it and list products on it. You can use your existing Facebook page or create a brand new page for the purpose of this project. I will guide you step by step throughout the entire process of setting up a Facebook shop. We will also explore and choose an appropriate checkout method. By the end of this project, you will be confident in selling your products through Facebook shops. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
No prior experience in e-commerce needed
facebook shop
commerce manager
Social Commerce
E-Commerce
product listing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Adding a shop section to the Facebook page
Getting started with Commerce Manager
Adding Products to Facebook Shop
Customizing the Facebook Shop
Publishing the Facebook Shop
